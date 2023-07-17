Wolfgang Puck's Top Tip For Not Overdoing Your Seasoning

Wolfgang Puck is a world-renowned chef and restauranteur who isn't shy about providing exceptional cooking tips. When it comes to seasoning food, the master chef has a simple yet essential piece of advice to elevate your home-cooked dishes. Puck recommends adding seasoning gradually as you cook as opposed to adding it all in one fell swoop. That way, you can always add more seasoning if you feel a dish is lacking (while you can't remove seasoning after it's been added).

There's another important aspect of this tip to consider, and that is tasting the food you're preparing. You have no idea if a dish is under or over-seasoned unless you actually sample it, so you must take time to try the dish as you're cooking. While the finished meal will be in line with your specific taste preferences, tasting is the only way to grow and learn as a cook. Of course, this great tip isn't the only sage piece of seasoning advice Puck has up his sleeve.