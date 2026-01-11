10 Of The Most Popular YouTube Cooking Channels

When it comes to cooking shows in the Internet age, no platform has been as big for creators and chefs alike as YouTube. TikTok and Instagram might be the place to go for short-form clips, but YouTube offers viewers something more, and something deeper, with longer videos that both showcase food and demonstrate how it's made from start to finish. It's not just people who are learning how to cook for the first time who watch YouTube videos by their favorite creators, but even professional chefs turn to the platform to improve their skills, speaking to the sheer breadth of information available and its ability to educate and entertain simultaneously.

In the social media game, though, it's all about numbers, and some channels have managed to absolutely dominate the platform by combining cooking and education with sheer watchability. Some channels, like Binging with Babish and Tasty, have skyrocketed to success due to their snappy, but informative videos. Others, like Aja Kitchen and Village Cooking Channel, give watchers a window into different food cultures, achieving enormous figures while doing so. Even some of our favorite professional chefs have turned to YouTube, and folks like Gordon Ramsay have become some of the biggest vloggers around.