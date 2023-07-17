Everything You Need To Know About YouTube Chef Andrew Rea

With over 10 million subscribers, Babish Culinary Universe is one of the most popular cooking channels on YouTube. Although it now incorporates the work of many professionals, chefs and otherwise, this particular channel began with one man: Andrew Rea.

Rea launched his empire with "Binging with Babish," a self-produced show – named after the "West Wing" character Oliver Babish – in which Rea recreates famous dishes from film and TV. In the first official episode, Rea reproduced two burgers from the hit TV series "Parks and Recreation." He has since gone on to make the Krabby Supreme from "Spongebob Squarepants," the timpano from Stanley Tucci's "Big Night," and the confit byaldi featured in "Ratatouille," amongst many others.

Today, Rea's channel posts a range of videos from multiple series, including several hosted by food media's biggest stars. This is a startling level of success for an ex-film school graduate with no official culinary training. But Rea has made a habit of beating the odds.