Using 2 Thermometers Is The Secret To The Best Fried Chicken Possible

Using two thermometers isn't the only easy upgrade you can make to your fried chicken. One oft-skipped step, dry brining with salt, has multiple beneficial effects. Namely that the salt dries out the exterior, leading to a crunchier crust, and it tenderizes the chicken. It also doesn't hurt that the salt seasons the chicken deep inside for better flavor in every bite.

You should also consider shaking up your recipe by using a cornstarch-and-flour mix instead of pure flour since cornstarch makes your final product extra-crunchy. Or go cornstarch-only like they do in some Asian countries. In conjunction with cornstarch, you can also use only egg whites for dredging instead of whole eggs. Removing the yolk takes out excess fat, which leads to a crisper crust. Finally, mix in a little vodka with your batter. The alcohol does several things, including drying out the batter and increasing surface area while it cooks, that all result in a better crunch.

A minor step you should also take with your fried chicken is to place your just-cooked pieces on a paper towel-lined wire rack to drain and cool. Putting them directly on paper towels means they can sit in enough liquid to make parts of the breading less crunchy.