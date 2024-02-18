Does Aldi Sell Organic Peanut Butter?
Nut butter-loving Aldi shoppers who prefer raw or minimally processed foods don't have to look too hard to find a jar of organic peanut butter. The store's Organic Creamy Peanut Butter, which is sold under the Simply Nature brand, is certified organic and contains no sugar, palm oil, or additives. It has just two ingredients — peanuts and sea salt — and it's non-GMO-verified (meaning the peanuts are organically grown and contain no genetically modified organisms).
A jar of Aldi's Organic Creamy Peanut Butter holds 16 ounces and costs $4.75 on the grocery chain's website. By comparison, its Peanut Delight Natural Creamy Peanut Butter goes for $1.99, while the regular version rings up at just over $2. In the U.S., manufacturers can use the label "natural" for minimally processed products with no artificial ingredients. However, the term "minimally processed" leaves a lot of wiggle room. Organic food products, on the other hand, are strictly regulated and must contain at least 95% organic ingredients.
Given these aspects, the price difference between Aldi's organic peanut butter and its regular versions appears to be justified. Peanut butter is one of those foods you should always buy organic. The traditional version may contain piperonyl butoxide, flutriafol, pyrethrins, and other pesticides, reports a study conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in 2022. Some of these chemicals, such as flutriafol, can harm the liver and affect overall health, according to 2021 research published in the journal Foods.
Aldi's organic peanut butter may be worth the price
Most Americans consume a stunning amount of peanut butter, with some sources reporting up to 8 pounds per capita per year. The problem is that many brands contain added sugar and vegetable oils rich in trans fats, not to mention those pesticides. That's not the case with Aldi's Organic Creamy Peanut Butter, which has no sugar, sodium, or potentially harmful chemicals. One serving contains 190 calories, 8 grams of protein, 16 grams of fat, and 7 grams of carbs, including 3 grams of fiber. It has only 2 grams of naturally occurring sugars and no trans fats.
Aldi's "Natural" Peanut Delight has cane sugar and molasses, and the regular version contains several other ingredients in addition to sugar cane and molasses, including hydrogenated vegetable oils, and salt. According to a 2021 study published in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition, regular intake of hydrogenated vegetable oils may increase the risk of a heart attack by 68%. Palm oil, on the other hand, can raise bad cholesterol levels and increase heart disease risk due to its saturated fat content.
From a health perspective, Aldi's Simply Nature organic peanut butter is worth the price. Plus, its unadulterated flavor makes it suitable for both sweet and savory recipes. You can use it as an ingredient in energy balls, granola, or cookies for a sweet snack, or mix it into savory dishes like Thai-style green beans or pork satay.
Most consumers love Aldi's Organic Creamy Peanut Butter
On Reddit, one shopper asked how others feel about Aldi's Organic Creamy Peanut Butter, and the responses were largely positive. "It's one of the best organic peanut butters out there, and personally, I think it tastes better than Costco's version," said a Redditor. Another person added, "This is my favorite peanut butter. Tastes heavenly."
Most consumers love that it contains just two ingredients, but some say it's difficult to stir. One commenter suggested using an electric mixer, saying it makes everything a lot easier. Another customer explained, "I've heard that people use an immersion blender rather than stir. I've never done it myself. I do store it upside down so the oil isn't all on top, then stir."
Apart from that, some people found it too expensive and recommended other peanut butter brands. Reddit users also appreciated its natural flavor, which was said to work well in Asian dishes. Plus, peanut butter goes well with bacon, making it ideal for sandwiches and appetizers, such as a peanut butter, jelly, and bacon melt.