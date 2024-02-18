Does Aldi Sell Organic Peanut Butter?

Nut butter-loving Aldi shoppers who prefer raw or minimally processed foods don't have to look too hard to find a jar of organic peanut butter. The store's Organic Creamy Peanut Butter, which is sold under the Simply Nature brand, is certified organic and contains no sugar, palm oil, or additives. It has just two ingredients — peanuts and sea salt — and it's non-GMO-verified (meaning the peanuts are organically grown and contain no genetically modified organisms).

A jar of Aldi's Organic Creamy Peanut Butter holds 16 ounces and costs $4.75 on the grocery chain's website. By comparison, its Peanut Delight Natural Creamy Peanut Butter goes for $1.99, while the regular version rings up at just over $2. In the U.S., manufacturers can use the label "natural" for minimally processed products with no artificial ingredients. However, the term "minimally processed" leaves a lot of wiggle room. Organic food products, on the other hand, are strictly regulated and must contain at least 95% organic ingredients.

Given these aspects, the price difference between Aldi's organic peanut butter and its regular versions appears to be justified. Peanut butter is one of those foods you should always buy organic. The traditional version may contain piperonyl butoxide, flutriafol, pyrethrins, and other pesticides, reports a study conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in 2022. Some of these chemicals, such as flutriafol, can harm the liver and affect overall health, according to 2021 research published in the journal Foods.