The Peanut Butter Blossom Cookie Was Created To Fix A Total Baking Fail

It's not hard to understand why the iconic peanut butter blossom cookie has become a fixture in the repertoire of many a home baker. The soft, sugar-rolled treat is tender and packed with roasted, salty peanut butter flavor, while the legendary Hershey's candy sits at its center, delivering a satisfying chocolate fix. But what is its origin story?

It turns out that this cookie didn't originate in the test kitchens of the Hershey company or even a professional bakery; a home baker concocted it. In 1957, Freda Smith submitted this soon-to-be classic to a National Bake Off in Gibsonburg, Ohio. The competition, hosted by Pillsbury (which, in case you missed it, now offers ready-to-bake cookie and brownie dough you can eat raw as well as Funfetti frosting with whimsical sprinkles), was held in hopes of encouraging home bakers to come up with new baked treats using their products. While the official winner was a baker named Gerda Roderer, who entered something known as accordion treats (a French cookie made with vanilla and walnuts), it was the peanut butter blossom that most remember and revisit today. But had it not been for the fact that Smith had forgotten to restock her chocolate chip stash, we may never have experienced this iconic treat.