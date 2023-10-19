21 Toppings You Should Be Putting On Your Toast
Toast, that comforting canvas of crunch, serves as the perfect foundation for a symphony of flavors and textures. From sweet to savory, from creamy to crunchy, we're here to prove that toast is the ultimate culinary playground. If you think warmed bread is just a bland breakfast option, think again.
In this gastronomic journey, we're about to unveil the best toppings that will revolutionize your toast game. Whether you're a breakfast enthusiast, a snack aficionado, or simply looking to elevate your brunch experience, we've got you covered.
We've scoured the globe for inspiration, gathering classic combinations that have stood the test of time and bold and unconventional pairings that will pique your curiosity. From a quick, nutritious morning boost to an Instagram-worthy brunch creation, these toast toppings are your ticket to flavor nirvana. So, grab your toaster, and let's embark on a delightful adventure through 21 toast toppings that are as versatile as they are delicious.
1. Avocado
Avocado toast is a beloved classic, and there are numerous creative ways to enjoy it. Start with the basics by mashing a ripe avocado and spreading it on toasted bread, seasoning with a pinch of salt and pepper. For a zesty twist, whip up some guacamole by mixing avocado with lime juice, diced tomatoes, red onion, and cilantro. If you're looking for freshness, top your avocado toast with slices of juicy tomato and a sprinkle of salt and pepper.
For a savory crunch, try everything bagel seasoning, or go for a spicy kick by adding your favorite salsa. In the mood for protein? Fry an egg and place it atop your avocado toast. Other delectable options include layering on goat cheese, crispy bacon bits, sliced radishes, or even garnishing with vibrant microgreens like arugula or spinach. The possibilities are endless, ensuring there's an avocado toast variation for every palate.
2. Various types of butter
When it comes to enhancing your toast with unique flavors, butter is the classic go-to, but it's a more versatile canvas for creative twists than you may realize. Consider apple butter for a sweet and fruity alternative. If you're craving savory, garlic butter is a delicious option, infusing your toast with a rich, aromatic essence. Go Mediterranean with Tuscan herb butter, combining fragrant herbs for a herbaceous and aromatic toast spread.
The beauty of it is that you can either discover these specialty butter options at your local store or embark on your culinary adventure by making custom blends at home. So, while traditional butter might be your go-to, there's a world of delicious possibilities just waiting to be spread on your morning toast.
3. Peanut butter
There are so many delicious things that pair with peanut butter. Keep it classic by spreading a generous layer of creamy or crunchy peanut butter on your toasted bread. For a sweet and fruity twist, add banana slices on top, creating a creamy and fruity fusion. If you're feeling adventurous, explore the world of flavor combinations –- smear peanut butter and your choice of jelly for a timeless favorite, or add fresh berries for a burst of natural sweetness.
Take it up a notch with a sprinkle of cacao nibs for a hint of chocolatey crunch or even some marshmallows for a gooey, indulgent treat. Whether you prefer traditional or out-of-the-box, peanut butter on toast offers a canvas for an array of mouthwatering options, making it a satisfying and versatile breakfast or snack choice.
4. Yogurt
Yogurt on toast offers a delightful twist to your breakfast routine. Start with your preferred yogurt, whether it's healthy Greek or a more indulgent fruit-flavored variety. Spread it generously on your toasted bread for a creamy base. To take it up a notch, introduce a pop of fresh fruit like sliced strawberries, bananas, or blueberries for a fruity burst of flavor. If you're a fan of texture and crunch, add a sprinkle of nuts like almonds, walnuts, or pecans. For a touch of sweetness, finish with a dusting of colorful sprinkles.
This versatile approach with yogurt allows you to customize your toast, transforming it into a delicious, balanced, and visually appealing morning treat. Whether you opt for a wholesome start or a more decadent twist, yogurt toast can be a delightful addition to your breakfast repertoire.
5. Jams, jellies, and preserves
The world of jams, jellies, and preserves is a treasure trove of flavors waiting to elevate your toast. Start by spreading your favorite on your toasted bread. The options are endless, whether it's a classic grape jelly, a zesty marmalade, or a unique local preserve. Enjoy these sweet spreads solo for a simple, delightful experience, or if you're feeling creative, amplify the experience by adding a layer of crunch with nuts like almonds or pecans.
To brighten it up, scatter fresh berries like raspberries or sliced strawberries for a burst of natural sweetness. And for chocolate lovers, sprinkling chocolate pieces can turn your morning toast into a sweet indulgence.
6. Eggs of all kinds
The possibilities are truly endless when it comes to toast and eggs. For a classic twist, top your toast with a perfectly scrambled egg, folded with creamy cheese and sautéed veggies like bell peppers, onions, and spinach for a hearty and flavorful combination. If you prefer simplicity, go for a poached egg; its runny yolk serves as a natural sauce. Add a sprinkle of salt and pepper for a dash of seasoning.
You can also elevate your morning with a sunny-side-up fried egg, its golden yolk ready to burst and enrich your toast with a luscious, savory coating. Devour it as is, or add a dash of hot sauce for some kick. With eggs and toast, your breakfast options are boundless, offering both protein and flavor in every satisfying bite.
7. Hummus
Hummus on toast is a versatile and tasty option that goes beyond the traditional dip. Begin by selecting your preferred hummus variety, whether it's classic, roasted red pepper, or even a unique chocolate hummus for a sweet twist. Spread a generous layer on your toasted bread as a flavorful base.
Add sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and some crisp lettuce leaves for a healthy and veggie-packed option. You can also create a savory breakfast by topping your hummus toast with a fried or poached egg, adding protein and richness to your morning. Meat lovers can go a step further by adding crispy bacon or grilled chicken for a hearty, protein-packed meal.
8. Condensed milk
Enjoy a sweet, sweet morning with the addition of condensed milk on your toast. Start with a rich, sweet bread like brioche or challah to complement the creamy richness of the condensed milk, then spread a generous layer of condensed milk over the warm, toasted bread, allowing it to melt and create a gooey, sugary glaze.
For a classic treat, dust the top with a sprinkle of cinnamon or a touch of cocoa powder for added depth of flavor. Add a few sliced bananas for a creamy, tropical twist or drizzle with a touch of honey for an extra layer of sweetness. This simple yet indulgent breakfast option is perfect for those mornings when you crave something a little extra special to start your day on a sweet note.
9. Custard
Indulge your sweet tooth with custard on toast, a delightful dessert-inspired breakfast. Begin by generously spreading custard on your choice of toasted bread. Enjoy the pure custardy goodness, or take it to the next level with creative toppings.
For a chocolatey twist, sprinkle a handful of chocolate chips over the custard, letting them melt into a creamy, dreamy concoction. If you crave a textural contrast, add chopped nuts like almonds or walnuts for a delightful crunch. To brighten up the sweetness, incorporate fresh fruit like sliced strawberries or bananas, offering a fruity and refreshing balance. The possibilities are endless, and you can even combine all three for a truly decadent treat.
10. Cream cheese
Who says cream cheese is only for bagels? For a sweet and creamy start to your day, spread a generous layer on your toast and top it with sliced strawberries, blueberries, or a drizzle of honey. This combination makes for a luscious, dessert-like breakfast.
Try a classic lox and cream cheese pairing if savory is more your style. Layer smoked salmon over the cream cheese and garnish with fresh tomato slices, red onion, and capers for a tangy, savory delight. Alternatively, embrace your love for veggies by topping your cream cheese toast with slices of avocado, cucumber, or a medley of roasted bell peppers for a flavorful and satisfying morning bite.
11. Ricotta
Ricotta on toast is a creamy and versatile breakfast or snack choice. Begin by generously spreading a layer of ricotta on your toasted bread. Then, explore a world of delicious possibilities.
For a sweet and decadent twist, top the ricotta with fresh figs, sliced or halved, and drizzle a generous amount of honey for a delightful blend of creamy, fruity, and sweet flavors. The honey's sweetness complements the mild ricotta beautifully.
Or drizzle some high-quality olive oil over the ricotta and sprinkle a pinch of salt and freshly ground black pepper for a simple yet satisfying combination. Whether you're in the mood for a rich, indulgent treat or a more straightforward, flavorful experience, ricotta toast has you covered.
12. Cottage cheese
Looking to keep the calories down and focus on health? Use cottage cheese as a high-protein alternative for any of the other spreads on this list. Simply substitute cottage cheese for butter or cream cheese spreads, spreading a generous layer on your toasted bread.
Top the cottage cheese with sliced tomatoes, fresh herbs, and a sprinkle of salt and pepper for a savory option. You can also add some sliced cucumber for a refreshing crunch. For a sweeter twist, layer on fresh berries like strawberries or blueberries, and drizzle a touch of honey for a naturally sweet yet healthy breakfast.
13. Honey
A little touch of honey can go a long way. Start with a simple drizzle of classic honey on plain toast for a sweet, satisfying treat. Or, get creative with different types of honey to elevate your toast game, such as clover, wildflower, or the robust flavors of buckwheat honey.
Each type offers unique taste profiles that can enhance your toast experience. You can also venture into the world of infused honey, like lavender or chili-infused, to add intriguing layers of taste.
For a sweet and salty balance, combine honey with a sprinkle of sea salt or a pinch of cinnamon for added depth of flavor. Spread it over peanut butter or almond butter for a creamy, nutty fusion.
14. Fruit
Incorporating fruit on toast is a delightful and versatile choice for breakfast. One option is to smash a ripe banana and spread it directly on your toast, creating a naturally sweet and creamy base. Alternatively, you can use other spreadable options like cream cheese or nut butter and add your favorite fruits. For a sweet sensation, consider layering on sliced strawberries, blueberries, or even apple slices drizzled with a touch of honey.
If you're in the mood for a savory twist, slice some fresh tomatoes and arrange them over a spread like avocado or cottage cheese. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle a pinch of sea salt for a delightful Mediterranean-inspired experience. With fruit, the endless possibilities allow you to customize your toast to your taste, whether you're craving sweetness or something more savory.
15. Veggies
Incorporating veggies on toast is a fantastic way to kickstart your day with a burst of nutrients. You can go the savory route by sautéing spinach, mushrooms, or a delicious combo of both. The earthy, rich flavors of sautéed veggies add a hearty dimension to your toast.
If you prefer fresh and crisp veggies, consider layering slices of cucumber on your toast. Drizzle with olive oil for a dose of healthy fats, and sprinkle crumbled feta for a creamy, tangy finish. The cool, crunchy cucumbers contrast beautifully with the richness of the feta and the toasted base.
16. Nuts
Adding nuts to your toast enhances the taste and provides a protein-packed, crunchy texture. Choose from a variety of nuts like almonds, pecans, pistachios, or walnuts, and let your creativity run wild. Begin by spreading your choice of base on your toasted bread, whether it's peanut butter, almond butter, or even cream cheese. Then, generously sprinkle your selected nuts on top, creating a delicious combination of creaminess and crunch.
For a touch of sweetness, drizzle honey over the nuts or add a handful of dried fruits like raisins or cranberries for an added layer of flavor. Alternatively, add a pinch of cinnamon or a dash of sea salt for a unique twist.
17. Beans
Beans on toast is a classic British quick, easy, and protein-rich dish. To prepare, simply heat up a can of baked beans — like the traditional British favorite, Heinz Baked Beans — and serve them over toasted bread. The beans bring a savory yet slightly sweet tomato sauce that complements the crispy toast.
For an extra layer of flavor, you can add a dash of Worcestershire sauce or a sprinkle of grated cheddar cheese on top of the beans. Many enjoy a poached or fried egg as a delicious addition for extra richness and protein.
Beans on toast is a beloved British comfort food and a convenient and hearty meal that can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It's a satisfying and budget-friendly option for busy days or when you're looking for a taste of British tradition.
18. Tinned fish
Tinned fish on toast is a protein-rich option that can be as creative as your taste buds desire. Sardines, in particular, pair well with various ingredients. Layer sardines with roasted peppers, sliced tomatoes, and sweet onion for a Mediterranean flair. The combination of flavors and textures creates a satisfying and savory experience.
If you prefer a creamy element, consider mashing the sardines with some mayonnaise or Greek yogurt before spreading them on your toast. This brings a smooth and tangy touch to the dish.
Tinned fish on toast is a great way to incorporate protein, healthy fats, and bold flavors into your meal. It's a canvas for creativity and experimentation, making it an enjoyable and nutritious choice for any time of day.
19. All the cheeses
Normally, cheese and bread bring up images of grilled cheese sandwiches, but for a tangy kick, crumble some feta cheese over your warm toast. The creamy, salty notes of feta add depth to your breakfast. Alternatively, indulge in the lusciousness of warm brie, allowing it to melt gently on your toast. The rich, buttery texture of brie complements your bread perfectly.
Cheese on toast is a versatile canvas for culinary exploration. You can customize it with your favorite cheese varieties like cheddar, Swiss, or mozzarella. Whether you prefer sharp, creamy, or melty cheese, this dish satisfies your morning dairy cravings with cheesy goodness.
20. Chocolate
Indulge your sweet tooth with chocolate on toast in a variety of ways. Spread Nutella or drizzle chocolate sauce generously on your toast for instant sweetness. Consider combining chocolate with nutty tahini for a unique twist, creating a harmonious blend of flavors. The tahini beautifully complements the rich chocolate. Add a drizzle of agave syrup for an extra layer of sweetness, which pairs perfectly with the chocolate for a deliciously sweet kick.
To round off your chocolatey creation, get creative with toppings like fresh fruit, such as sliced bananas or strawberries, and a sprinkle of chopped nuts like almonds or hazelnuts for a delightful crunch. Chocolate on toast offers a world of sweet possibilities to satisfy your cravings, from simple elegance to a gourmet dessert.
21. Meats
Meats on toast offer a range of possibilities, from classic to gourmet. You can start with traditional morning meats like crispy bacon or savory sausage, elevating your breakfast toast with a hearty, familiar flavor.
For something more sophisticated, consider thin slices of salami or ham, adding elegance to your toast. These cured meats provide a rich, savory element that complements the toast perfectly. Explore gourmet combinations like prosciutto with melon to take it up a notch. The delicate saltiness of prosciutto pairs beautifully with the sweet, juicy melon. A balsamic vinegar drizzle ties it together for a truly exquisite flavor.