10 Cookie Decorating Tips You Need To Know, According To A Professional Baker

Who doesn't love cookies? They're sweet, come in various flavors, and if decorated well, they might even look too pretty to eat. And when it comes to decorating, the best part is that there are so many ways to go about it. From using different types of icings and toppings to following decorating hacks that are festive for fall (or any other time of the year), the options are pretty much endless.

If you want to try any of these ways to decorate your cookies, the task may feel quite daunting if you're an amateur or aspiring baker. And I completely understand that, because while it seems easy, there's so much that can go wrong when decorating cookies. Your icing can be at the wrong consistency, you could use the wrong colors, you might use incorrect tools or techniques and ruin the decoration even when everything else is okay, and so much more. But despite all that could go wrong, you don't need to give up on decorating cookies because I'm here to help.

As a pastry chef with over five years of experience and a diploma in patisserie, I'll be sharing some cookie decorating tips that I've learned so far. These tips are perfect for beginners who genuinely want to improve their decorating skills in the simplest, most practical way possible. So, stick around till the end to make sure you get the hang of all these tips to have easier and better cookie decorating sessions moving forward.