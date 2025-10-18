5 Cookie Decorating Hacks That Are Festive For Fall

With its bright, festive colors and two major celebrations of Halloween and Thanksgiving, fall can be considered a prelude to, if not the actual start of, the holiday season. And one of the hallmarks of hosting autumnal parties is often a tray of delicious seasonally decorated cookies. However, cookie decorating can seem intimidating to the non-professionals among us.

Worry not. There's a handful of easy-to-learn hacks you can use to make decorating your own fall cookie spread easier. Some can be used to add ridges, texture, and height variation to your cookies. Others involve drawing features directly on the surface.

If this icing artistry remains too great of a challenge, there are some autumnal cookies that almost anyone can assemble from a handful of store-bought ingredients. One gourmet-looking autumn treat even requires no heat source and can be assembled in just two steps. It doesn't get any easier than that!