Royal icing is a thick icing that dries smooth and shiny, most often used to decorate cookies. In essence, royal icing is to cookies what buttercream frosting is to cakes — a reliable go-to for professionals and home chefs alike. However, although most royal icing recipes are simple and use less than a handful of ingredients, a lot of people struggle with making and using it.

I spent more than fifteen years working in bakeries frequented by celebrities, politicians, and other household names. Before launching my own official career in the food industry, I spent most of my life in these establishments helping out in the family business. With all these years of experience, I can tell you with absolute certainty that creating and working with royal icing can be a challenge — especially if you're just getting started. That's because this icing is finicky, and I'll be the first to admit that even I still mess up once in a blue moon. To help you on your cookie decorating journey, here are 14 mistakes everyone makes with royal icing and what to do if you're facing them.