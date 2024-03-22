How To Store Royal Icing To Prevent It From Hardening

Royal icing is called upon for very particular decorating purposes. It can create a perfectly pristine surface upon which to draw or pipe your dreamy, whimsical design, but this sweet stuff is also serious, and ideal for projects that require structure. Use it as the cement for the walls of your gingerbread house, for example (which you can create using one of many versatile gingerbread recipes). You can also fabricate transfers from royal icing like rosettes, spots, and sprinkles, which you can apply to embellish your latest creation.

But once you make the investment of whipping up a batch, it's helpful to stretch every last drop. The tricky part is that once it's been exposed to air, this icing will harden fast. Luckily, there's a simple strategy to keeping it fluid, meaning you can knock out more baking projects per batch of icing.

Believe it or not, the secret is probably already something you have in stock. All you need is a little bit of plastic wrap to keep your icing workable. By firmly pressing your plastic wrap to the surface of your icing, you prevent the contact with air that promotes quick hardening.