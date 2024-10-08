McDonald's Is Suing Major Meat Suppliers Over Some Pretty Shady Tactics

In an ironic twist considering the ubiquitous and ongoing corporate price gouging of the American consumer, and these corporations' successive record profits, one corporation is going after a collection of others over their shady and allegedly illegal practices. This would be McDonald's suing four meatpackers (Cargill, JBS, National Beef, and Tyson) for allegedly colluding with each other to artificially lower beef supplies, raising beef prices, and insulating the defendants against having to compete with each other on the market.

McDonald's alleges that these practices began in 2015, costing the company untold riches in that time. Through its lawsuit, the corporation hopes to receive monetary damages of an unspecified amount, and a court order to shut the alleged conspiracy down.