What Cut Of Meat Is McDonald's McRib Made From?

For fans of the iconic fast food sandwich, the McRib and its many limited-time-only returns to the McDonald's menu can be important. But when you're holding that unusually small rack of ribs in your hand, with bone-like shapes that are not bones, it raises the question: What kind of meat is this, exactly?

All McRib sandwiches use ground boneless pork shoulder. Pork shoulder is an inexpensive cut of meat that's a great choice for barbecue. This makes it perfect for the flavor profile that McDonald's is going for and for the business realities of buying enough meat to fuel another McRib comeback.

The McRib patty isn't 100% pork shoulder, though. The ground meat is mixed with water, spices, dextrose sugar, preservatives, and a bit of rosemary extract in an emulsion that improves flavor and texture. The patty also contains a touch of liquid smoke, lending the fast-food sandwich a hint of smoky barbecue flavor.