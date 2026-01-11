14 Sleek Kitchen Countertop Organizers Under $20
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It is, unfortunately, way too easy for your kitchen countertops to become cluttered and unorganized. Before you know it, there are spices left out from the last time you cooked, your coffee-making accessories are out of place, and all of the cooking oils are strewn about with no solid place to rest when not in use. However, if you buy a kitchen countertop organizer, keeping all of these items neat and tidy becomes so much easier. Of course, you want your kitchen countertops to look good — and not mess up your home decor — so that's why we have put together a list of sleek, aesthetically pleasing countertop organizers for you.
Peruse this list and pick out the one that works best in your space, best fitting your organizational needs. Additionally, each item on this list is under 20 bucks, so you do not even have to spend a lot to make a huge difference in how tidy your counters are. Trust us, it is worth investing in a countertop organizer — you will see for yourself how much easier it is to navigate your kitchen when everything is in its rightful place. Plus, it makes it so much easier to clean those kitchen counters (which you should be doing by using the lemon and baking soda combination).
Brightroom Kitchen Counter Decorative Organizer
First up, we have this decorative wooden shelf with a metal basket underneath, which slides out for more accessibility. The top shelf can be used for everything from coffee beans to cooking oils to cereals or granolas. Meanwhile, the bottom drawer is the perfect spot for things such as napkins, coffee filters, sweetener packets, and much more.
Buy the Brightroom kitchen counter decorative organizer at Target for $16.
3-Tier Countertop Organizer
If you need a lot of storage space on your counter, then this may be the right fit for you — with three shelves, you can fit quite a few items on this organizer. The two lower shelves are both 5.7 inches high, so there is plenty of space to work with. You also should be able to fit larger items like cooking oils or sprays, and if they don't fit on the bottom shelves, then there's unlimited space on the top. The entire organizer is 16.5 inches tall, so, depending on your kitchen layout, it may even fit underneath your cabinets (you will just have to keep in mind that this will limit the top shelf height).
Buy the three-tier countertop organizer from Amazon for $19.99.
Sunnersta Kitchen Organizer Set
If you need to organize a bunch of miscellaneous counter items, then this kitchen organizer set from Ikea may be the ideal solution. The multi-level organizer comes with a rack to hold paper towels, a container (for things like silverware), and two trays for any of the random counter items that need a spot. There are also two hooks on each of the sides, which can be used to hold dish brushes, towels, or other items. While you're at Ikea or shopping on its website, be sure to check out the 10 best Ikea kitchen finds that are under 10 bucks, such as a dough cutter and an ice pop maker.
Buy the Sunnersta kitchen organizer set from Ikea for $19.95.
Giikin 3-Tier Spice Rack
Anyone who frequently cooks at home is going to have a fairly significant spice collection — and it is important to have a good place to store them so they don't become cluttered. This three-tier spice rack is all you will need for that very task — and since there are three shelves, you should have room for everything even if you buy spices in bulk at Costco (which we think is worth it). But this spice rack can be used to store just about anything in your kitchen — cooking oils, condiments, storage containers, and so on.
Buy the three-tier spice rack from Amazon — the rustic brown option is $19.99 and the black option is $18.59.
Extra Large Kitchen Utensil Holder
All of your kitchen utensils — such as a slotted spatula and tongs, both of which are part of our list of 30 essential kitchen tools — need their proper place on the counter, too. Sure, you could keep them in a drawer, but that just clutters up your drawer and makes it harder to find a utensil when you are in the middle of cooking and need it immediately. This extra large kitchen utensil holder — which comes in silver, gray, or black — holds about 15 utensils. It comes with a removable compartment lid, in case you would like to separate certain items or organize them a certain way (but you can just remove it if it is getting in the way). The holder also has a 360-degree rotation, so you can easily access any item in there.
Buy the extra large kitchen utensil holder on Amazon for $19.99.
SLYNSHome Countertop Shelf Organizer
If you gravitate toward a wooden kitchen items, then this option is for you: the countertop shelf organizer from Walmart. It has two levels and has a slotted wood design, giving it a bit of a unique look — it will certainly look good sitting on your counter, making all of your storage needs more aesthetically pleasing. If you are not using it to store cooking items, it can even be used to display some of your favorite coffee mugs. It comes in two colors: a light wood or a dark brown wood.
Buy the SLYNSHome countertop shelf organizer from Walmart for $16.99.
YOYTOO Kitchen Counter Organizer, 2 Pack
Here's another option from Walmart: this adjustable two-piece counter organizer. These are technically two separate shelf organizers, but one is designed to be a bit smaller than the other so that you stack them if you want to — or, you could choose to have them next to one another. This set also works for storing coffee mugs, as well as even other similar items, like small plates or bowls. The shelves themselves are wood (either light or dark in color), while the legs are made of metal.
Buy the two-piece YOYTOO kitchen counter organizer from Walmart — the dark wood color is priced at $19.79, while the lighter wood option costs $15.59.
Sponge Holder for Kitchen Sink
Another counter area that can easily get messy? The area right by the sink, where you keep everything from sponges to dish brushes to hand soaps, and so on. To avoid a mess here, you'll want to buy some sort of organizer — such as this sponge holder from Amazon. This caddy organizer has enough space for all of the items listed above, as well as a compartment specifically for dish brushes. Plus, there is a slanted tray at the bottom to catch water and transfer it directly back into the sink — this prevents water from accumulating at the bottom, making for more of a mess for you to deal with.
Buy the kitchen sink sponge holder on Amazon for $14.59.
Furinno Turn-N-Tube 2-Tier Shelf
If you have limited kitchen counter space, then you may need an organizer that fits neatly into the corner — just like this organizer option from Home Depot. This two-tier shelf is perfect for condiments, oils, spices, and more. It is made of composite wood for durability, and each shelf supports up to 5 pounds in weight. While we're on the subject of limited counter space, you should also check out our guide on Martha Stewart's kitchen organizing tip to maximize space, which recommends you create vertical storage.
Buy the Frinno two-tier shelf from Home Depot for $13.99.
Brightroom Natural Bamboo Shelf
If you want something super simple that will also help you tidy up a bit, buy this natural bamboo shelf from Brightroom at Target. It is just one shelf (as well as the storage space underneath), so it isn't anything too elaborate. It won't take up too much space on your counter but can be really useful to make your counters less cluttered, especially if you utilize the space underneath the shelf. Store plates on the bottom and mugs on the top (or vice versa), for example — despite being so simple, there are a multitude of ways to use this shelf.
Buy the Brightroom natural bamboo shelf from Target for $16.
Crazy Susan Two-Tier Turntable
We have a guide on three ways to organize your kitchen with a lazy Susan — but, of course, the possibilities extend beyond that. With that being said, it is always a good idea to invest in one of these when you are on the hunt for items that will help you declutter the kitchen. This lazy Susan takes the product to the (literal) next level by being two tiers, which is perhaps why it is, instead, called a "crazy" Susan. Just like any lazy Susan, this one spins around 360 degrees, so it will always be easy for you to reach what you need. Additionally, this crazy Susan has an adjustable height (spanning from 6.9 inches to 8.9 inches tall) and has a nonslip base.
Buy the two-tier crazy Susan from West Elm for $19.99.
Threshold Natural Woven Tiered Tray Organizer
When it comes to kitchen organization, you can never have too many two-tiered tray options — after all, these organizers are just so versatile and useful that it is worth spending time picking out the very best one for your needs. This one from Threshold at Target has a woven wicker design, so, if you love the natural woven look, this one may be for you. It also has a metal frame to keep the organizer sturdy.
Buy the Threshold natural woven tiered tray organizer from Target for $20.
Bamboo Corner Shelf, 2-Pack
If you have two corners in your kitchen that need some organizational help, then buy this two pack of bamboo corner shelves. Considering that you get two shelves for under the $20 dollar, this is arguably one of the best deals on this list. These shelves consist of a base and one higher shelf (both of which have a slotted design), so there is plenty of space for storage. You can also stack the two pieces, if you prefer one taller, multi-tier shelf rather than two shorter ones. This bamboo shelf also comes in three color options — natural, black, and white — so you can pick the one that matches your kitchen decor.
Buy the two-pack of bamboo corner shelves from Amazon for $17.98.
2-Tier Black Metal Shelf Organizer
To close out this list, we have, of course, one final two-tier shelf option. This one is made of black metal and has a slotted design. The shelves feature protective guardrails to prevent the items from easily falling off the shelves. The shelf is fairly compact — it's 6.3 inches deep, 10.24 inches wide, and 7.95 inches high — so it should fit in most small spaces, as well. As with all of the other two-tier shelves on this list, this organizer is perfect for storing cooking oils, spices, food storage containers, and much more. Basically, if it's currently sitting loose on your counter, there is probably space for it on this shelf.
Buy the two-tier black metal shelf organizer from Amazon for $9.99.