14 Sleek Kitchen Countertop Organizers Under $20

It is, unfortunately, way too easy for your kitchen countertops to become cluttered and unorganized. Before you know it, there are spices left out from the last time you cooked, your coffee-making accessories are out of place, and all of the cooking oils are strewn about with no solid place to rest when not in use. However, if you buy a kitchen countertop organizer, keeping all of these items neat and tidy becomes so much easier. Of course, you want your kitchen countertops to look good — and not mess up your home decor — so that's why we have put together a list of sleek, aesthetically pleasing countertop organizers for you.

Peruse this list and pick out the one that works best in your space, best fitting your organizational needs. Additionally, each item on this list is under 20 bucks, so you do not even have to spend a lot to make a huge difference in how tidy your counters are. Trust us, it is worth investing in a countertop organizer — you will see for yourself how much easier it is to navigate your kitchen when everything is in its rightful place. Plus, it makes it so much easier to clean those kitchen counters (which you should be doing by using the lemon and baking soda combination).