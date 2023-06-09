Why Costco's Bulk Spices Are Totally Worth The Purchase

If you like to actually season your food, you know that buying spices can be pricey. And if you use a lot of seasonings, you probably run out frequently! Luckily, everyone's favorite bulk grocery store solves both of these problems in one go, if you buy your spices in bulk from Costco.

It's not even a close competition in terms of value. Costco's spices not only come in bulk options, but their prices truly can't be beaten. They're practically a steal! Costco's Kirkland Signature fine-grained pure sea salt, for example, comes out to $0.13 per ounce and its Olde Thompson brand kosher-flake sea salt is only $0.07 per ounce. Compare that with Kroger's prices, which come out to $0.16 per ounce for fine and $0.15 for coarse. Pink Himalayan salt is $9.99 for five pounds at Costco; at Kroger, the same amount of salt would cost $20.32.

And it doesn't stop with salt. Cinnamon alone would pay for your annual membership in savings.

Kirkland organic ground Saigon cinnamon is $15.99 for 21.4 ounces. At Kroger, that same amount of McCormick organic ground Saigon cinnamon would cost a whopping $184.72. And no, that's not a typo. Costco's spices are so cheap they should almost be illegal.