Our Worst-Ranked Longhorn Steak Fell Flat After Being A Tough Chew
LongHorn Steakhouse is a popular choice for Americans seeking a simple and satisfying steak dinner. With 11 different steak options, though, it can be easy to get lost in the variety and wind up without the most satisfying meal possible — even, surprisingly, if you reach for a certain well-known cut. When we ranked six popular LongHorn Steakhouse steaks, the iconic New York Strip surprisingly came in last.
But this result carried a caveat: None of the steaks we tried were actually bad, and we did enjoy the size and flavor of the New York Strip. But some of its other attributes dragged it down in comparison to the rest of the menu.
The extensive charring on the steak was visually appealing, but when it came time to eat, the ends of the meat were too burnt to actually eat. On a similar note, while the oil used in cooking lends a visually appealing shine, we found that it made the edible parts of the steak just a tad too greasy.
LongHorn serves better steak options than NY Strip
While LongHorn's New York Strip is far from a bad steak, there is far better fare to choose from. Those who want a 12-ounce serving might be pleased to know that the boneless ribeye is LongHorn's best-selling steak — and for good reason. It's a more manageable size than a typically massive ribeye, like LongHorn's 20-ounce option of this cut, while still providing the rich, beefy flavor of this premium steak (which we ranked second).
When it comes to our preferences, though, we actually ranked Flo's Filet higher. It's only a 6-ounce serving, but the lean tenderness of a perfectly cooked filet mignon is difficult to pass up. Per ounce, it is LongHorn's most expensive steak, but you can taste the difference in every bite.
The pleasant truth of the matter is that, no matter which steak you choose, you cannot go too wrong. One of the reasons that LongHorn Steakhouse steaks are so good is that each cut of beef is always fresh and never frozen, for the juiciest steak experience possible.