Our Worst-Ranked Longhorn Steak Fell Flat After Being A Tough Chew

LongHorn Steakhouse is a popular choice for Americans seeking a simple and satisfying steak dinner. With 11 different steak options, though, it can be easy to get lost in the variety and wind up without the most satisfying meal possible — even, surprisingly, if you reach for a certain well-known cut. When we ranked six popular LongHorn Steakhouse steaks, the iconic New York Strip surprisingly came in last.

But this result carried a caveat: None of the steaks we tried were actually bad, and we did enjoy the size and flavor of the New York Strip. But some of its other attributes dragged it down in comparison to the rest of the menu.

The extensive charring on the steak was visually appealing, but when it came time to eat, the ends of the meat were too burnt to actually eat. On a similar note, while the oil used in cooking lends a visually appealing shine, we found that it made the edible parts of the steak just a tad too greasy.