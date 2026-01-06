Consider This Before Ordering A Custom Cake From Costco
Costco's bakery consistently churns out crowd-pleasing baked goods ranging from over-the-top decadence, like the Crème Brûlée Bar Cake, to well-executed classics like the pumpkin pie. It's a great place to get a lot of good cake for cheap, whether it's for an office celebration or a birthday party with a lot of attendees. There is one thing to consider, however: There are only two options when it comes to shape and size.
When you place your order, whether it's in store or if you're lucky enough to live near a warehouse that lets you place your order on the app, your first choice is between a 10-inch round cake that serves 16 people or a rectangular half-sheet cake that serves 48. To find out if you can order online, go to your Costco app. Select the Warehouse button at the bottom. Make sure your closest warehouse is set as "My Warehouse" and scroll down. Around the middle, there will be a button for "Custom Cake Ordering" if your warehouse allows it. If not, you have to order in person. Go to the bakery section and look for the sign that says "CAKE ORDER SELECTION" to fill out your form!
What you can and can't customize when you order a Costco cake
The size isn't the only limitation when you order a custom cake at Costco. Your flavors and decorations are limited as well. You have two options for flavors: A white cake with vanilla cheesecake filling and a chocolate cake with chocolate mousse filling. A person on Reddit once tried asking their local Costco bakery to swap frostings (such as chocolate cake with vanilla frosting), and their baker politely told them no.
As for designs, you have around 11 to choose from. You can also include up to 30 characters of text. If you want to make the cake a little more fun and complicated, you can always purchase your own cake toppers elsewhere to complement the design you choose. There are always pre-made cakes, as well. You can purchase a cake with more adult flavors, like the delicious mocha crunch bar, and add candles for someone's birthday. It may be harder to write someone's name on it, but for a 30-something's birthday, they will most likely be more interested in the flavor than seeing their own name in frosting!