Consider This Before Ordering A Custom Cake From Costco

Costco's bakery consistently churns out crowd-pleasing baked goods ranging from over-the-top decadence, like the Crème Brûlée Bar Cake, to well-executed classics like the pumpkin pie. It's a great place to get a lot of good cake for cheap, whether it's for an office celebration or a birthday party with a lot of attendees. There is one thing to consider, however: There are only two options when it comes to shape and size.

When you place your order, whether it's in store or if you're lucky enough to live near a warehouse that lets you place your order on the app, your first choice is between a 10-inch round cake that serves 16 people or a rectangular half-sheet cake that serves 48. To find out if you can order online, go to your Costco app. Select the Warehouse button at the bottom. Make sure your closest warehouse is set as "My Warehouse" and scroll down. Around the middle, there will be a button for "Custom Cake Ordering" if your warehouse allows it. If not, you have to order in person. Go to the bakery section and look for the sign that says "CAKE ORDER SELECTION" to fill out your form!