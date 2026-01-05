9 Fruits That Are Rare In The US But Worth Trying If You Find Them

If you had to say what the most popular fruits in the United States were, your guesses would probably be pretty spot-on. Bananas, oranges, mangoes, and strawberries still reign supreme as the people's favorite fruits in the U.S., according to data collected by Gourmet Gift Baskets, which analyzed which produce is most searched for in each state. Peaches and cherries are also up there, and the dominance of all of these fruits is perhaps no surprise, given their availability and prominence in countless popular dishes.

However, the world of fruit doesn't stop with these. There are plenty of fruits in the world that you may not have even heard of, which are fairly hard to come by in stores in the U.S. Fruits like longan and durian, which are common in parts of Asia, are a rarity in North America. Others, like cherimoya, may be found in South and Central America, but struggle to grow in slightly colder climates, making them way less widespread in American retailers. That doesn't mean you shouldn't try them if you find them, though, and stumbling across any of these fruits will provide you with a unique culinary experience.