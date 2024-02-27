The Origin Of Chewing Gum May Not Be What You Expect

Have you ever looked at a tree swaying in the wind and thought, "I bet I could chew on that?" Well, many thousands of years ago, Mesoamerican people had that thought and today we owe them for the substance we call chewing gum. Popping bubbles of sweet pink bubblegum may seem like a modern tableau, but people have been looking for things to passively chew on for millenniums (although their version of chewing gum did look much different from the ones we recognize nowadays).

The ancient Mayan and Aztec people are believed to be the first groups to discover chewable resin from the bark of sapodilla trees, which are native to Mexico and Central America. This sticky substance, referred to as chicle, was used to curb appetites and promote dental health. Author and historian Jennifer P. Mathews reported in her book, "Chicle: The Chewing Gum of the Americas," that ancient Mayans did not allow just anyone to chew on chicle while out and about. Only unwed women and children could enjoy the gum-like substance in public. Mature, married women and men had to keep their chewing habits a secret.

Obviously, chewing gum has come a long way since its tree bark roots, arriving on shelves in strips wrapped in foil, smelling of sweet fruits and even desserts. It wasn't until the 1800s that American inventors got their hands on this natural latex and began experimenting with ways to make it taste good, introducing the United States to long-lasting chewing gum.