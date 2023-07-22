What's The Main Flavor In Amaretto?
Amaretto: The sweet, nutty liqueur that's been served as a post-meal digestif for decades (centuries, actually, as you'll soon learn). Its rich and velvety flavor can be found in a broad range of mixed drinks, from the popular Amaretto Sour to the indulgent Amaretto Espresso Martini. But have you ever sipped a solo shot of amaretto to try and identify the main ingredient responsible for its nutty aroma and sweet taste?
Amaretto's name suggests a hint of bitterness, stemming from the Italian word "amaro," meaning bitter. Yet, the taste of amaretto is much more complex than a single flavor profile might suggest. Burnt sugar adds a subtle sweetness to the liqueur, but the almond flavor is typically derived from apricot kernels. That's right — despite its nutty aroma and sweet taste, regular almonds aren't always at the forefront of the flavor factor in most amaretto varieties.
Disaronno's amaretto recipe, for example (which it claims is the original), only lists apricot kernels and sugar. The rest is unrevealed. As you discover the secrets and nuances of amaretto liqueur, starting with how it's made, you'll soon realize that it is much more than a one-dimensional addition to coffee drinks.
How is amaretto made?
Simona Bianco, senior global marketing manager at Illva Saronno, told Wine Enthusiast that the origins of the liqueur date back to 1525. A painting of the Virgin Mary was created in a small church in Saronno, Italy. To thank him for using her as the model for his work, a local woman took apricot kernels and soaked them in brandy, creating an aromatic concoction that has since become known as amaretto.
While steeping apricot pits in brandy might have worked in the 1500s, making amaretto today is meticulous and intricate. As with most liqueurs, the process begins with a base spirit, such as brandy or vodka, to which additional flavors and ingredients are added. While amaretto producers are pretty hush about their recipes and production process, Amaretto Lazzaroni, renowned for its amaretto cookies since 1786 and one of the most popular amaretto brands, says it consists of an "infusion process."
Disaronno's process reportedly begins with a delicate blend of bitter apricot kernels and almonds infused with vanilla's warmth and sugar's sweetness. These flavors are then coaxed out through maceration, where they infuse into the neutral alcohol. Finally, the mixture is distilled to extract every last drop of flavor, resulting in a smooth liqueur with a distinct almond flavor.
Why do apricot kernels taste like almonds?
So, if apricot kernels are the source of the liqueur's unmistakable almond flavor, how do we explain that our taste buds tell us we're enjoying an almond? The answer lies in a little-known fact: Both almonds and apricot kernels belong to the same family — the Rosaceae family. This means that they share similar chemical compounds, including benzaldehyde.
Benzaldehyde is the component that gives almonds their distinct flavor and aroma; lo and behold, apricot kernels contain this compound too. It's part of why apricot kernels are referred to as bitter almonds, along with the kernels from fruits like peaches and cherries. When used as the primary flavor for amaretto, the result is a smooth, nutty, and slightly bitter liqueur that pairs perfectly with desserts and after-dinner cocktails.
Indulge in amaretto's nutty and subtly sweet flavor by sipping it neat, adding it to coffee or hot chocolate, or incorporating it into dessert recipes. Whether you're feeling fancy or need a comforting nightcap, this versatile liqueur is sure to satisfy your cravings. So go ahead, channel your inner Italian, and immerse yourself in the warm embrace of amaretto.