What's The Main Flavor In Amaretto?

Amaretto: The sweet, nutty liqueur that's been served as a post-meal digestif for decades (centuries, actually, as you'll soon learn). Its rich and velvety flavor can be found in a broad range of mixed drinks, from the popular Amaretto Sour to the indulgent Amaretto Espresso Martini. But have you ever sipped a solo shot of amaretto to try and identify the main ingredient responsible for its nutty aroma and sweet taste?

Amaretto's name suggests a hint of bitterness, stemming from the Italian word "amaro," meaning bitter. Yet, the taste of amaretto is much more complex than a single flavor profile might suggest. Burnt sugar adds a subtle sweetness to the liqueur, but the almond flavor is typically derived from apricot kernels. That's right — despite its nutty aroma and sweet taste, regular almonds aren't always at the forefront of the flavor factor in most amaretto varieties.

Disaronno's amaretto recipe, for example (which it claims is the original), only lists apricot kernels and sugar. The rest is unrevealed. As you discover the secrets and nuances of amaretto liqueur, starting with how it's made, you'll soon realize that it is much more than a one-dimensional addition to coffee drinks.