There's Just One Small Difference Between Sex On The Beach And Woo Woo Cocktails

Having multiple cocktails in your bartending repertoire often comes in handy, and in some cases, a simple substitution can give you a completely different drink. This essentially gives you the benefit of being able to make two cocktails by learning just one. Sex on the beach, the classic cocktail, is made with vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice, and cranberry juice. Simply take the orange juice away and you have woo woo — a sweet cocktail whose popularity at parties is apparent from its name.

Despite their largely overlapping ingredient lists, a sex on the beach and a woo woo are quite different in appearance and flavor. The former gets a slightly orange hue and tartness from the orange juice, while the latter is deep red and unabashedly sweet. Both can be served on ice in a highball glass, strained into a coupe glass, or even drunk as shots.

Much of this versatility comes from vodka — the cocktails' base alcohol. It's always good to have a bottle on hand, whether you're making colored vodka for holiday-themed cocktails or even using vodka to make extra crispy fried shrimp. Most of the time, you'll have ingredients at home to throw together a vodka cocktail. And if you're missing a certain ingredient (like orange juice), you can simply use a substitute or leave it out and you'll have a different cocktail!