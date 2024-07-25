The Humble Pushcart Origins Of Dutch Bros Coffee
Anyone who has been to Oregon knows about Dutch Bros coffee. Their locations are hard to miss with their tiny design and windmill logos, and they're known for their Netherlands-worthy kindness and good service. While they have since expanded to over a dozen states, becoming one of the best coffee chains in America, it all started with two dreamers and a simple pushcart by the railroad tracks in Grants Pass, Oregon.
The name says it all, Dutch Bros was founded by two actual brothers of Dutch ancestry, Travis and Dane Boersma. Leaving their family-run dairy farm, the pair set their sights on the coffee industry, renting a pushcart and heading to downtown Grants Pass to sell their new brew. Their journey started in 1992 up in the Northwest, the origin point for many well-known coffee brands including Starbucks and Peet's Coffee — and Dutch Bros would eventually join them as a household name on the West Coast.
How Dutch Bros started and rose to success
By the time the former dairy farmers started selling, they had already developed their own coffee. They experimented with flavors in their milk house-turned-coffee lab and gave samples to friends and family. One month and a few hundred pounds of coffee later, they were ready to begin their business in earnest. The brothers not only provided coffee, but community as well, connecting with locals thanks to their fun, welcoming personalities.
Working with local suppliers and building a strong customer base, Dutch Bros grew in success, beginning to franchise in 2000. Even as they grew beyond their local roots, they continued to foster their relationship with the community, always giving back, and starting charitable projects like Drink One for Dane and Dutch Luv where Dutch Bros donates a dollar from every Dutch Luv seasonal drink in early February to local food organizations. In 2007, Dane Boersma was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease, passing away two years later. In his honor, the company dedicates one day of proceeds to ALS research every year.
In 2021, Dutch Bros went public with a $557 million IPO and the New York Stock Exchange hung their banner on its Wall Street building that day. Dutch Bros continues to thrive today, they've expanded their business to Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida. With over 850 locations, they've surpassed competitors like Peet's Coffee and Caribou Coffee in number of units.
Why Dutch Bros Coffee is so popular
Part of the secret to Dutch Bros' success is their positive attitude, upholding the Optimist's Creed as their company's "Dutch Creed." Their upbeat employees, also known as "broistas," have even gone viral multiple times for their kindness. They only hire extroverted optimists dedicated to improving the customer experience. Whether it's giving flowers to customers going through a rough patch or hugging sad patrons, Dutch Bros employees are committed to customer service. Furthermore, to ensure that units continue to promote company values, the business franchised exclusively to employees who had worked for the Dutch Bros for at least three years.
The pandemic only solidified the importance of customer relations, as many Americans were starved for positive social interaction. Additionally, while the ability to drive up and receive coffee quickly from a drive-thru window was not new, it was only common with generic fast food coffee, rather than specialty brews from coffee roasters we love. Combining upbeat service with an effective drive-thru business model targeting rural and suburban areas, Dutch Bros doubled their number of locations within the last few years from just 400 in 2020 to nearly 900 in 2024.