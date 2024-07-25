The Humble Pushcart Origins Of Dutch Bros Coffee

By the time the former dairy farmers started selling, they had already developed their own coffee. They experimented with flavors in their milk house-turned-coffee lab and gave samples to friends and family. One month and a few hundred pounds of coffee later, they were ready to begin their business in earnest. The brothers not only provided coffee, but community as well, connecting with locals thanks to their fun, welcoming personalities.

Working with local suppliers and building a strong customer base, Dutch Bros grew in success, beginning to franchise in 2000. Even as they grew beyond their local roots, they continued to foster their relationship with the community, always giving back, and starting charitable projects like Drink One for Dane and Dutch Luv where Dutch Bros donates a dollar from every Dutch Luv seasonal drink in early February to local food organizations. In 2007, Dane Boersma was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease, passing away two years later. In his honor, the company dedicates one day of proceeds to ALS research every year.

In 2021, Dutch Bros went public with a $557 million IPO and the New York Stock Exchange hung their banner on its Wall Street building that day. Dutch Bros continues to thrive today, they've expanded their business to Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida. With over 850 locations, they've surpassed competitors like Peet's Coffee and Caribou Coffee in number of units.