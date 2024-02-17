The Simple Extra Step For Perfect Buffalo Chicken Dip

Next to three-ingredient pigs in a blanket and spinach artichoke dip, Buffalo chicken dip is usually a favorite at family gatherings and get-togethers. This spicy yet creamy chicken-filled dip is made with a base sauce comprised of cream cheese, ranch dressing, and cayenne pepper-based hot sauce. It's then mixed with cooked chicken, extra cheese, and spices, and finally, it's sent to the oven until it's warm and bubbly. While there are several variations to try, what often makes or breaks this signature dip is how easy the mixture is to scoop with accompanying crackers or veggies.

While you can perfect your next Buffalo chicken dip by using just the right amount of salt and topping the final product with a few extra ingredients, how your chicken is prepared before making its way into this tasty dip makes all the difference. Homemade Buffalo chicken dip usually requires cooking chicken and then shredding the meat into small pieces. However, don't stop at just shredding. Go one step further and chop your chicken as well to ensure an easy-to-eat, award-winning appetizer. Chicken that has been both shredded and chopped blends effortlessly with the residual ingredients and allows for more surface area of the meat to be infused with the sauce. Not only will you have an easier time eating this flavor-loaded dip, but you'll be sure to score a mouthful of chicken in every bite.