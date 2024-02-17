The Simple Extra Step For Perfect Buffalo Chicken Dip
Next to three-ingredient pigs in a blanket and spinach artichoke dip, Buffalo chicken dip is usually a favorite at family gatherings and get-togethers. This spicy yet creamy chicken-filled dip is made with a base sauce comprised of cream cheese, ranch dressing, and cayenne pepper-based hot sauce. It's then mixed with cooked chicken, extra cheese, and spices, and finally, it's sent to the oven until it's warm and bubbly. While there are several variations to try, what often makes or breaks this signature dip is how easy the mixture is to scoop with accompanying crackers or veggies.
While you can perfect your next Buffalo chicken dip by using just the right amount of salt and topping the final product with a few extra ingredients, how your chicken is prepared before making its way into this tasty dip makes all the difference. Homemade Buffalo chicken dip usually requires cooking chicken and then shredding the meat into small pieces. However, don't stop at just shredding. Go one step further and chop your chicken as well to ensure an easy-to-eat, award-winning appetizer. Chicken that has been both shredded and chopped blends effortlessly with the residual ingredients and allows for more surface area of the meat to be infused with the sauce. Not only will you have an easier time eating this flavor-loaded dip, but you'll be sure to score a mouthful of chicken in every bite.
Chop chicken for an extra-satisfying Buffalo chicken dip
There are many parts of a chicken that you can chop up to add to your next round of Buffalo chicken dip. Poach or bake chicken breasts or thighs until tender, and then shred the meat with two forks. Instead of adding shredded chicken directly to your creamy dip, go one step further and cut down these long strands of chicken into conveniently sized chunks by chopping them in a perpendicular direction. Not only are smaller pieces of chicken easier to eat, but the resulting consistency of your dip will be more uniform.
If you don't want to take the extra steps to cook raw chicken, you can streamline the process by using precooked rotisserie chicken from the grocery store. The best part about choosing rotisserie chicken is that you can use a flavorful combination of both light and dark meat. Just make sure to remove the skin before shredding and chopping.
If you're pressed for time, canned chicken is also an easy-to-use option. This precooked meat is already pre-cut, so if you find the pieces are already small enough, all you'll need to do is drain out the excess liquid and add the prepped chunks to your recipe as directed. Whether you're happy using poached, rotisserie, or canned chicken to make this delicious appetizer, there are even more favorable ways to enjoy Buffalo chicken dip once the included chicken is prepared for convenient snacking.
Creative ways to use smooth and creamy Buffalo chicken dip
You may be wondering how much chicken you should plan to buy when preparing to make this creamy, flavorful dip. If you're using baked, poached, or precooked rotisserie chicken, you will need roughly 2 cups for a classic 12-serving recipe. On the other hand, if you're using canned chicken, 1 to 2 cans (10 ounces each) should suffice. Once your perfectly uniform dip has been baked and or slow-cooked, you have several creative ways to use up any leftovers.
Since your new and improved Buffalo dip no longer includes long shreds of chicken, feel free to use that extra supply to make stuffed mushrooms or Buffalo chicken deviled eggs. The finely diced chicken can be added with ease to both mushroom caps and cooked egg whites. You can also use leftovers to make Buffalo chicken quesadillas and mini sliders. Feel free to add a couple of spoonfuls of your creamy Buffalo dip to your next hot baked potato, or drizzle it over a plate of crispy tortilla chips for tangy Buffalo chicken nachos. The chopped chicken within this tasty dip makes for easy eating, no matter what snack is on the menu. However you decide to enjoy your next batch of Buffalo chicken dip, don't forget to top your original recipe with a sprinkling of chives and tangy blue cheese crumbles when serving.