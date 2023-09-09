The Differences Between White And Light Canned Tuna

Standing in the tin aisle of the store and staring into the abyss of canned tuna varieties is a daunting prospect. Which one do you need, and aren't they all the same? There are many differences to note about varieties of canned tuna, whether those are in texture, taste, what the tuna is stored in, or the size of the fish chunks. A subtle difference you may not yet have pondered is that between white and light canned tuna. It's understated but essential if you're serious about canned tuna.

White canned tuna is made from Albacore tuna, which has white or lighter-colored flesh. On the other hand, light tuna has a darker, pinker color than white tuna and is usually sourced from one or both of the tuna species skipjack and yellowfin. In terms of taste, white tuna is generally milder while light tuna tends to have a richer flavor. If you want your canned tuna recipes to shine, it's best to understand the exact differences between white and light tuna. With this knowledge, the canned tuna aisle will be a breeze.