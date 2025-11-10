Dining Rules Everyone Should Know Before Visiting Red Lobster
Bill Darden opened the first Red Lobster restaurant in 1968 in Lakeland, Florida, intending to make fresh seafood accessible and affordable to everyone, even those who do not live by the coast. Since then, the seafood chain has grown into a massive empire with more than 500 locations worldwide. Among other fascinating facts about Red Lobster, the chain is credited with coining the term "popcorn shrimp" in 1974 and hosting the annual Lobsterfest during Valentine's Day. It has made a name for itself as an innovative seafood destination for occasions and events.
However, the restaurant's success has not been without challenges. In May 2024, the chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closed more than 50 locations as a result of financial obstacles and decreased foot traffic. But now it has emerged from bankruptcy and is planning a major comeback under new leadership. Whether you're a first-time diner or a frequent flyer at Red Lobster, we've collected some helpful dining rules to make your next experience extra enjoyable. From reservation tips to daily specials and fan-favorite menu items, here's what you should know about the seafood chain before your next trip in.
Endless shrimp is a thing of the past
In 2004, Red Lobster launched a highly successful Endless Shrimp campaign that became an instant hit with customers. For a fixed price, patrons could eat as many shrimp as they could stomach. While it may have helped brand identity, the promotion was not exactly a financial win for the company. When it filed for bankruptcy protections in 2024, headlines everywhere claimed that the Endless Shrimp promotion was the reason for the chain's financial strain. It became known as the $11 million shrimp mistake. One customer on Reddit even claimed, "I ate them out of business."
Despite sensationalized headlines; however, there were several other factors that led to the chain's filing for bankruptcy. That being said, the Endless Shrimp promotion was officially retired under current CEO Damola Adamolekun, who explained in USA Today that shrimp was a "very expensive product to give away endlessly." However, the company and its new leadership acknowledged its customer base's affinity for shrimp and launched a new promotion in September 2025. The company calls it "Ultimate SpendLESS Shrimp" which features shrimp served three different ways for $15.99.
Don't miss out on the unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits
Many customers believe that a trip to Red Lobster isn't complete without an order of the Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Red Lobster's chief experience officer, Sara Bittorf, stated, "We've won over the hearts and stomachs of our guests for more than 30 years with Cheddar Bay Biscuits," and fans online agree. A customer on Reddit stated, "I want these biscuits to be my last meal." These cheesy, buttery biscuits are famous for their golden exterior and soft, fluffy interior, complete with garlic powder, onion, and parsley.
And what's better? The biscuits are unlimited. Rumors swirled in 2020 that the restaurant had put an end to the unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits, fueled by some confusing language on the company site that reads, "All entrées come with two warm, house-made Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Not enough? Order extra here." However, to the overwhelming relief of biscuit fans everywhere, these warm, fluffy bites are still free and unlimited with the purchase of any entrée for customers who dine in-store. Or, for a homemade option, you can try a copycat Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit recipe right at home.
Not all locations take reservations
If you're planning an evening out with a large group or for a special event, you might want to look into making a reservation to avoid long wait times. The company site recommends this especially during high season or on weekends, and in the evening. However, it's important to note that not all Red Lobster locations take reservations. The best way to check if the location near you accepts reservations is to visit the company's site, use the Red Lobster app, or give the location a call.
You can also book a reservation through OpenTable, an app that allows you to easily view booking availability and reserve online. If you aren't able to snag a reservation, you should plan on getting to the restaurant early, just in case it's busy. This way, you can make your way onto the waitlist. Lastly, those with party sizes of more than 10 people must call instead of booking online.
Get freebies by joining the rewards program
Red Lobster has a rewards program called the Fresh Catch Club that is worth using whether you're a frequent diner or a first-time customer. When you sign up for the program, you get free offers right off the bat. These include a free appetizer or dessert with the purchase of two dinner entrées, as well as a birthday offer. Be sure to join the program at least 10 days before your birthday to receive your birthday coupon.
Not to mention, you earn points for every dollar you spend, which can be collected to earn other free items through the My Red Lobster Rewards App. The company frequently runs promotions like 10% off for dine-in customers and free Cheddar Bay Biscuits on to-go orders when you sign up. And $1=1 point, and you can redeem free reward options every 125 points. Additionally, the rewards program offers special discounts and offers, opportunities for bonus points, and early access to new menu items. Points are rewarded on dine-in visits as well as to-go orders.
You can now order a seafood boil
Red Lobster added seafood boils to the menu in June 2025 in an effort to reignite excitement among younger customers following the bankruptcy news the year prior. Other restaurants like Subway, Chipotle, and Panda Express have capitalized on customers' desire for customizing their own unique meals just the way they like them. Nichole Robillard, chief marketing officer, stated, "Whether you're a longtime Red Lobster lover or participating in Crabfest for the first time, we've got something to bring everyone joy." The menu features two main boil options, which can be customized to the preferences of each customer.
The Mariner's Boil features Maine lobster tail, shrimp, and snow crab legs, while the Sailor's Boil features shrimp and smoked sausage. Both are served with corn and red potatoes. Customers can choose from several seasoning flavors, including Cajun Butter or Roasted Garlic Butter. The boil is served in a warm bag and packed with flavor. One Tiktoker reviewed the boil and explained that while customers should not expect an authentic Louisiana-style seafood boil, the Red Lobster boil was impressive for a chain restaurant.
Daily deals and happy hour
Whether you're going to Red Lobster to celebrate an occasion or just looking for a hearty meal and delicious drink to go with it, the daily deals and happy hour menu provide great value to customers. The seafood chain has different deals every weekday, including a pound of snow crab legs for $24.99 on Tuesdays, a classic pairing of steak and lobster for $24.99 on Wednesdays, and fresh fish & chips on Fridays for only $15.99. Note that prices may vary based on location.
In addition to daily deals, Red Lobster has its happy hour menu available from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday at participating locations. The happy hour menu offers $5 drink specials and $2 off select appetizers for dine-in guests. Some drinks included in the special include the classic margarita and the top-shelf Long Island iced tea. Some participating appetizers include seafood-stuffed mushrooms and crab queso, among others. One customer described the crab queso as "bright, peppery and thoroughly seasoned" and the stuffed mushrooms as "luxuriously tender."
Be prepared to tip
Customers online debate whether or not Red Lobster is considered fine dining. Some fans recall the chain being a fancier establishment in the '80s; one Redditor posted, "My parents would get cocktails there in specialty glasses, candles burning on the table." However, others claim that over time, it became commercialized, and it earned a reputation for being more of a fast casual chain than fine dining.
Regardless of whether you see the restaurant as a fast casual dining experience or high-end place to celebrate a special occasion, you should be prepared to tip your server. One person took to Reddit to ask how much to tip servers at Red Lobster. A server replied, "Servers love 20%, but if you have a wonderful experience leave more!" Even if it is considered a fast casual dining experience, your server is still taking your order, answering questions, and ensuring your drinks and Cheddar Bay Biscuits get replenished, so you should be prepared to leave an appropriate tip.
There is an impressive number of sides to choose from
While Red Lobster is most well-known for its seafood offerings, including lobster, shrimp, and crab, the chain also has an impressively long list of delicious sides to be paired with almost any meal. While there are some less popular dishes you might want to avoid ordering at Red Lobster, the restaurant regularly adds new concoctions to the menu to keep it fresh. They recently added crab-topped asparagus, crab-topped baked potatoes, and crab-topped mashed potatoes to the sides menu.
Fans online appreciate the clam chowder, although you may need to give it some love with salt and pepper. Other fans are fond of the Caesar salad and have even searched for the dressing recipe online to try to recreate it at home. But no appetizer can beat the overwhelming love for the Cheddar Bay Biscuits, which Red Lobster hand-mixes right in house. To many customers' delight, these biscuits can now be bought at the grocery store as well to be enjoyed right at home, although fans agree they are not quite as good as the fresh offerings you get when you dine-in.