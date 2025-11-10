Dining Rules Everyone Should Know Before Visiting Red Lobster

Bill Darden opened the first Red Lobster restaurant in 1968 in Lakeland, Florida, intending to make fresh seafood accessible and affordable to everyone, even those who do not live by the coast. Since then, the seafood chain has grown into a massive empire with more than 500 locations worldwide. Among other fascinating facts about Red Lobster, the chain is credited with coining the term "popcorn shrimp" in 1974 and hosting the annual Lobsterfest during Valentine's Day. It has made a name for itself as an innovative seafood destination for occasions and events.

However, the restaurant's success has not been without challenges. In May 2024, the chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closed more than 50 locations as a result of financial obstacles and decreased foot traffic. But now it has emerged from bankruptcy and is planning a major comeback under new leadership. Whether you're a first-time diner or a frequent flyer at Red Lobster, we've collected some helpful dining rules to make your next experience extra enjoyable. From reservation tips to daily specials and fan-favorite menu items, here's what you should know about the seafood chain before your next trip in.