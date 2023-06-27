Red Lobster's Popular Ultimate Endless Shrimp Is Now Permanently On The Menu
If waiting for the return of Red Lobster's Ultimate Endless Shrimp promotion ever had you feeling like a child waiting impatiently for their birthday, then rejoice, for it's time to open your presents. Red Lobster has — per a press release — officially brought unlimited shrimp to its permanent menu. Now, you can have a shrimp-eating competition any time of the year.
Ultimate Endless Shrimp is a fan-fave promotion that Red Lobster has typically brought back, year after year, for a select period of time. During it, the restaurant chain would offer a certain number of shrimp dishes — including some new ones — that folks were welcome to gorge themselves on for a set price. Red Lobster has also tried out other endless-seafood options in the past, like its disastrous trial run of endless crab and its one-off free endless lobster party in NYC. Yet, unlimited shrimp has stood tall over these other options and is now getting a permanent seat to prove it.
This most recently established Ultimate Endless Shrimp menu option only costs diners $20 and is indefinitely available with no end in sight. The deal includes the choice of several different shrimp-based menu items plus one side, and it still comes with the expected basket of signature Cheddar Bay Biscuits, as well.
How does Ultimate Endless Shrimp work?
When customers order the Ultimate Endless Shrimp meal, they choose a pair of shrimpy menu items to begin with. Once the diners have eaten those two and are ready to proceed, they can then order more shrimp dishes for as long as their appetites last.
This includes menu items like coconut shrimp, garlic shrimp scampi, shrimp linguini Alfredo, Walt's Favorite Shrimp, and the garlic grilled shrimp skewer. However, Ultimate Endless Shrimp is — of course — available for dine-in only. Luckily, though, Red Lobster has promised there will be more announcements related to unlimited shrimp arriving in the coming months.
Red Lobster's chief marketing officer, Patty Trevino, says that unlimited shrimp has proven a beloved deal for the brand over the last 18 years, and the chain is thrilled to bring it on as a permanent offering. "Knowing how much our guests love and look forward to the return of Ultimate Endless Shrimp each year," Trevino said, "we decided it's time to make this guest favorite available all day, every day."