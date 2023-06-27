Red Lobster's Popular Ultimate Endless Shrimp Is Now Permanently On The Menu

If waiting for the return of Red Lobster's Ultimate Endless Shrimp promotion ever had you feeling like a child waiting impatiently for their birthday, then rejoice, for it's time to open your presents. Red Lobster has — per a press release — officially brought unlimited shrimp to its permanent menu. Now, you can have a shrimp-eating competition any time of the year.

Ultimate Endless Shrimp is a fan-fave promotion that Red Lobster has typically brought back, year after year, for a select period of time. During it, the restaurant chain would offer a certain number of shrimp dishes — including some new ones — that folks were welcome to gorge themselves on for a set price. Red Lobster has also tried out other endless-seafood options in the past, like its disastrous trial run of endless crab and its one-off free endless lobster party in NYC. Yet, unlimited shrimp has stood tall over these other options and is now getting a permanent seat to prove it.

This most recently established Ultimate Endless Shrimp menu option only costs diners $20 and is indefinitely available with no end in sight. The deal includes the choice of several different shrimp-based menu items plus one side, and it still comes with the expected basket of signature Cheddar Bay Biscuits, as well.