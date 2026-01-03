Gordon Ramsey Will Make Brussels Sprouts Your New Favorite Side Dish With Just 2 Ingredients

If you grew up in a family where Brussels sprouts were crisscrossed on the bottom and boiled in salted water before serving, we understand why you've disregarded them for years. The thing is, these neglected little guys are packed with potential and don't have to be bland and boring. Prepare them properly, and those overlooked orbs will easily become your favorite veggie on the dinner table. Just ask Gordon Ramsay, the British chef who transforms his sprouts into an incredible side dish by sautéing them with pancetta and chestnuts.

Pancetta is perfect for pairing with sprouts because it has a rich saltiness that lifts the vegetal flavor of common brassicas, like cabbage, cauliflower, and kale. As it cooks, this salt-cured pork belly also releases its own savory fat into the pan, which coats the exterior of the vegetables and helps them to crisp up slightly. This produces a sprout that's both aromatic with umami flavor and full of satisfying texture. Ramsay chops his pancetta into small cubes and fries it in a scant teaspoon of oil before tossing in his drained, parboiled sprouts. Then, once the veggies have developed some color, he stirs through some chopped chestnuts to add even more texture. The chestnuts are a vital ingredient because they lend the savory sprouts and pancetta a touch of balancing sweetness. Finally, Ramsey lifts and brightens up the flavors with some lemon zest and a dash of lemon juice, producing a dish that's savory, salty, sweet, and tangy in every bite.