Gordon Ramsey Will Make Brussels Sprouts Your New Favorite Side Dish With Just 2 Ingredients
If you grew up in a family where Brussels sprouts were crisscrossed on the bottom and boiled in salted water before serving, we understand why you've disregarded them for years. The thing is, these neglected little guys are packed with potential and don't have to be bland and boring. Prepare them properly, and those overlooked orbs will easily become your favorite veggie on the dinner table. Just ask Gordon Ramsay, the British chef who transforms his sprouts into an incredible side dish by sautéing them with pancetta and chestnuts.
Pancetta is perfect for pairing with sprouts because it has a rich saltiness that lifts the vegetal flavor of common brassicas, like cabbage, cauliflower, and kale. As it cooks, this salt-cured pork belly also releases its own savory fat into the pan, which coats the exterior of the vegetables and helps them to crisp up slightly. This produces a sprout that's both aromatic with umami flavor and full of satisfying texture. Ramsay chops his pancetta into small cubes and fries it in a scant teaspoon of oil before tossing in his drained, parboiled sprouts. Then, once the veggies have developed some color, he stirs through some chopped chestnuts to add even more texture. The chestnuts are a vital ingredient because they lend the savory sprouts and pancetta a touch of balancing sweetness. Finally, Ramsey lifts and brightens up the flavors with some lemon zest and a dash of lemon juice, producing a dish that's savory, salty, sweet, and tangy in every bite.
Sub the pancetta for smoked streaky bacon
If you don't have any pancetta in the fridge, you can sub it for smoked streaky bacon (blanching your bacon first is a quick way to reduce its smokiness). Just bear in mind that regular bacon isn't as salty as pancetta, so the final flavor won't be as robust and aromatic. However, if you want to omit the pancetta completely, another salty ingredient that amps up the flavor of Brussels sprouts is fish sauce. Add a couple of dashes to the pan as the sprouts are cooking to imbue them with a richer, umami flavor without loading up your veggies with the extra fat that comes from bacon.
Aside from adding the pancetta and chestnuts, Ramsay does another thing to lend his sprouts oodles of texture. He halves and parboils them first so they can cook more evenly when they're sautéed. Cutting Brussels sprouts in half produces crispier results because it maximizes their surface area and allows more of their internal structure to come into contact with the heat of the pan. It also means you can allow your sprouts to char and develop some caramelized flavor on the outside, safe in the knowledge that their centers are cooked to perfection.