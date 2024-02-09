Easily Swap Bacon For Pancetta With One Quick Boiling Tip

When it comes to cured pork products, two kinds probably come to mind — bacon and pancetta. Both look similar and are cut from the pork belly, however, there are key differences between the two. The main one is that bacon is smoked while pancetta typically is not. Pancetta is also dry-aged for several weeks at a time, while bacon only undergoes maturation for five to seven days. As a result, bacon and pancetta taste different.

Despite these differences, you can effectively use bacon in recipes that call for pancetta since they have the same texture. Many people choose to do this because bacon is cheaper and easier to find at most grocery stores. The only problem with using bacon instead of pancetta is that you'll be introducing a smoky flavor to your dish. If your recipe calls for pancetta affumicata, a variety of pancetta that is actually smoked, bacon is a viable alternative, but otherwise, you may want to get rid of some of that taste. The best way to do this is to blanch the bacon in boiling water for about two or three minutes.