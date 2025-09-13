For The Crispiest Brussels Sprouts, Don't Cook Them Whole: Do This Instead

While cutting them in half adds a little bit to the cooking process, oven roasted Brussels sprouts are still very simple to make. You just need to oil and season them (which you can make even simpler by purchasing pre-made seasoning mixes, such as McCormick's Brussels sprouts seasoning mix), line them on a tray, and cook for about half an hour, flipping halfway. Be sure you don't stack the Brussels sprouts, as this will keep them from cooking properly, and be sure the flat edge is pressed firmly against the hot pan to really get the best results out of slicing them. For more specific instructions, check out Daily Meal's roasted Brussels sprouts recipe, and be sure to avoid some of the common cooking mistakes.

Once you have the basic recipe down, you can mix it up in all kinds of ways. For instance, you can add spicy kimchi to the seasoning to create spicy Brussels sprouts, giving your healthy dish a bit of kick. On the other hand, if you want your Brussels sprouts even sweeter, you can make them maple-roasted or roast them alongside apples and pecans for a fresh and summery taste. While the Brussels sprouts can be eaten on their own, they also make a great side dish, especially when paired with fish or red meat. Alternatively, if you want the Brussels sprouts to take center stage, you can add protein to them by topping them with bacon.