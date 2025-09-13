For The Crispiest Brussels Sprouts, Don't Cook Them Whole: Do This Instead
If you're trying to eat more greens but don't enjoy the earthy, bitter taste that many vegetables have, you should try roasting Brussels sprouts. Brussels sprouts are a great healthy option, as they contain a ton of vitamin K, vitamin C, and fiber, which can help with bone, tissue, and gut health, among other things. While raw Brussels sprouts can have a somewhat bitter taste and firm texture, if you roast them properly, they become sweeter and take on a wonderful crispy crunch. The best way to get a great roast on your Brussels sprouts? Cut them in half before cooking.
Since Brussels sprouts are naturally round, you can't get as much of the surface area to touch the pan. This prevents them from crisping up properly and cooking through evenly, and might even result in a longer cooking time. Cutting each Brussels sprout in half, though, easily solves this problem by letting the flat side press against the hot pan. This ensures your Brussels sprouts are crispy rather than firm and also creates a nice layer of caramelization, making the entire dish sweeter and more flavorful.
How to roast Brussels sprouts in the oven
While cutting them in half adds a little bit to the cooking process, oven roasted Brussels sprouts are still very simple to make. You just need to oil and season them (which you can make even simpler by purchasing pre-made seasoning mixes, such as McCormick's Brussels sprouts seasoning mix), line them on a tray, and cook for about half an hour, flipping halfway. Be sure you don't stack the Brussels sprouts, as this will keep them from cooking properly, and be sure the flat edge is pressed firmly against the hot pan to really get the best results out of slicing them. For more specific instructions, check out Daily Meal's roasted Brussels sprouts recipe, and be sure to avoid some of the common cooking mistakes.
Once you have the basic recipe down, you can mix it up in all kinds of ways. For instance, you can add spicy kimchi to the seasoning to create spicy Brussels sprouts, giving your healthy dish a bit of kick. On the other hand, if you want your Brussels sprouts even sweeter, you can make them maple-roasted or roast them alongside apples and pecans for a fresh and summery taste. While the Brussels sprouts can be eaten on their own, they also make a great side dish, especially when paired with fish or red meat. Alternatively, if you want the Brussels sprouts to take center stage, you can add protein to them by topping them with bacon.