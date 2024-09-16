The Salty Ingredient That Amps Up The Flavor Of Roasted Brussels Sprouts

When adding fish sauce to your roasted Brussels sprouts, less is definitely more. Fish sauce is quite intense, and can make your sprouts just plain salty if you get too heavy-handed. The best way to incorporate this sauce into your roasted Brussels sprouts recipe, is by making a dressing with a couple tablespoons of fish sauce, combined with other ingredients to balance out its flavors. Sesame oil, an acidic element like lime juice or vinegar, plus something sweet (honey or brown sugar) works well for a dressing with fish sauce, and optionally, something spicy like sriracha. Oil crisps up your Brussels sprouts, acid rounds out the fish sauce flavors, the sweet element brings out the umami taste. There's no need for additional salt as the fish sauce will take care of that. Taste test as you go to ensure the dressing doesn't get too salty.

Toss your sprouts in the dressing before roasting, reserving some for drizzling over them afterwards. It should take around 15 minutes to roast the sprouts if they are cut in halves, you want them a little charred and crispy, and fork-tender. Fish sauce is an effective way to bring out the earthy flavors in Brussels sprouts while neutralizing their bitterness. But, if you're somebody who really wants to ensure bitter-free sprouts, try blanching them for one or two minutes and then placing them in an ice bath before cooking.