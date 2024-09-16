The Salty Ingredient That Amps Up The Flavor Of Roasted Brussels Sprouts
If you've roasted Brussels sprouts before, you'll know this is a great way to get caramelized and crispy bites, eliminating the bitter taste of raw sprouts that some people complain about. When oven-roasting Brussels sprouts, you'll need an oil or fat to help crisp up the exterior. A balancing ingredient like balsamic vinegar or honey can be used to add a touch of sweetness, or a squeeze of lemon to cut through the rich, earthy flavor of roasted Brussels sprouts. If you're more into salty-umami flavors than sweet or citrus, there's one ingredient that takes Brussels sprouts to another level: Fish sauce.
This is a staple ingredient in Asian cuisine, and is made by fermenting anchovies, salt, and water, which is what gives this sauce a fishy and salty flavor. When added in small quantities, fish sauce brings a funky flavor to the table, with its unique savory and briny taste.
Adding fish sauce to your brussels sprouts
When adding fish sauce to your roasted Brussels sprouts, less is definitely more. Fish sauce is quite intense, and can make your sprouts just plain salty if you get too heavy-handed. The best way to incorporate this sauce into your roasted Brussels sprouts recipe, is by making a dressing with a couple tablespoons of fish sauce, combined with other ingredients to balance out its flavors. Sesame oil, an acidic element like lime juice or vinegar, plus something sweet (honey or brown sugar) works well for a dressing with fish sauce, and optionally, something spicy like sriracha. Oil crisps up your Brussels sprouts, acid rounds out the fish sauce flavors, the sweet element brings out the umami taste. There's no need for additional salt as the fish sauce will take care of that. Taste test as you go to ensure the dressing doesn't get too salty.
Toss your sprouts in the dressing before roasting, reserving some for drizzling over them afterwards. It should take around 15 minutes to roast the sprouts if they are cut in halves, you want them a little charred and crispy, and fork-tender. Fish sauce is an effective way to bring out the earthy flavors in Brussels sprouts while neutralizing their bitterness. But, if you're somebody who really wants to ensure bitter-free sprouts, try blanching them for one or two minutes and then placing them in an ice bath before cooking.
What toppings taste good with fish sauce
Roasted Brussels sprouts in a fish sauce dressing taste great, but there's a few extra ingredients to elevate the dish even further. One way to brighten up your roasted dish is to sprinkle on some fresh herbs, such as cilantro or mint. This will add some freshness and flavor to your Brussels sprouts, as well as rounding out the intense taste of fish sauce. Make sure to add your herbs after the sprouts come out of the oven.
If you're wanting to add some protein to this dish, consider crispy bacon bits. This will add a smoky, meaty taste which pairs wonderfully with Brussels sprouts. You could even use the leftover bacon fat instead of oil for your sprouts dressing to further intensify the smokiness. Consider sprinkling on some crushed peanuts, or sunflower seeds,to add a crunchy texture to your dish. If you're someone who likes additional heat, sprinkle on some chili flakes before serving your roasted Brussels sprouts.