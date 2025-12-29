8 Kitchen Essentials You Should Never Buy From Dollar Tree
During times of economic uncertainty, the impulse to find bargains and to save money wherever you can is certainly understandable. At times like these, it seems like households of all incomes are increasingly shopping at value stores, which explains why Dollar Tree saw a rise in popularity (and profits) during 2025. And while it may be tempting to cut costs and buy kitchen tools at a slashed price from dollar stores, it's important to be aware of the potential downsides before buying all of your essentials at stores like Dollar Tree.
The number of food recalls in Dollar Tree's history might make you think twice about shopping for food at the dollar store. But it isn't just the food aisle you'll want to be wary of. In 2022, E&E News reported that toxic chemicals were found in 50% of dollar store items tested. With health and safety concerns in mind, there are just some things that are worth spending a little extra on, especially when it comes to food handling.
Black Plastic Utensils
In general, it's a good idea to rethink using black plastic cooking utensils, and perhaps consider throwing out any that are already in your kitchen. That's because items made from this material may contain toxic brominated flame retardants, also known as BFRs. According to a 2024 study published in the journal Chemosphere, these carcinogenic chemicals can have various dangerous health effects, including "endocrine disruption, neurotoxicity, and reproductive and developmental toxicity."
Beyond the potential toxic consequences, the plastic serving spoons and spatulas at Dollar Tree also tend to be flimsy and prone to melting. Reviewers have found that the utensils sold there, particularly the ones produced by the brand Cooking Concepts, are extremely thin and far too bendable to be useful. Instead, it's best to opt for utensils made of more durable materials, like silicone spatulas, which can withstand high heat, or stainless steel ladles and serving spoons, which are sure to stand the test of time.
Cookware & Bakeware
It should come as no surprise that dollar store cookware probably won't be of top-tier quality. The foil baking dishes at Dollar Tree are a lot flimsier than ones you'd find elsewhere, and considering they're not even much of a bargain anymore compared to other retailers, it's best to steer clear of them.
While many consumers are willing to forego longevity for the sake of a bargain, what they may not know is the potential health risks of buying cookware at an extreme discount, particularly if it's of the non-stick variety. In 2022, The Campaign for Healthier Solutions commissioned The Ecology Center Healthy Stuff Lab to test items from several bargain stores, including Dollar Tree, and what they found was not encouraging. Among many of the products that were found to contain levels of toxic chemicals, Dollar Tree's Cooking Concepts Pizza Pan and Cake Pan were discovered to contain a "BPA-based epoxy based non-stick coating." Also known as Bisphenol A, BPA can contaminate food and the environment, and potentially cause health issues, including thyroid and heart problems, and can affect cancer progression and metabolism, according to the National Library of Medicine. It's best to opt for healthier alternatives to non-stick cookware, like cast iron.
Oven Mitts
Dollar Tree typically has a well-stocked section of decorative oven mitts, pot holders, and pan protectors, but they may just be that — purely decorative. When it comes to protecting yourself from getting burned, you'll want to take the quality of the product into consideration. Otherwise, you could really hurt yourself. Several reviews of Dollar Tree oven mitts reveal how dangerous these products could potentially be, including one review on the Dollar Tree website, saying, "I have bought several and have been burned from each one ...Do not place on a hot stove or near a flame. They will catch on fire quickly." Another review, of an oven mitt and potholder set, claimed the product literally exploded, saying, "Fabric is melted/burned onto my oven rack and tray, and my hand is mildly burned. I have never experienced this before with any oven mitt."
The materials you'll find in a bargain store are ultimately going to be too thin to get the job done. To take proper safety precautions, it's best to invest in a better product. A quality oven mitt will last you years to come and will provide you with the necessary protection from the high heat of the oven. Silicone gloves are a great option, and some people prefer vintage oven mitts are usually made of a higher-quality fabric that can last for decades (just don't make the mistake of not washing them).
Knives
Kitchen knives are another dollar store purchase that could potentially be dangerous. The knives you'll find at Dollar Tree are likely a lot flimsier and duller than you'll find at higher-end retailers. Dull knives are much more dangerous than super sharp ones, because with dull knives, more pressure is required to slice through items, and this can result in less control of the blade, which could lead to a higher chance of injury. As one user on Reddit warns, "I bought a couple [of knives] from the dollar store to work on my whetstone sharpening skills. They were so flimsy I felt like I couldn't even use them for that purpose. I tried cutting some tiny carrots ... and the blade was bending."
You don't have to shell out hundreds to get a knife that is safe and functional, but it probably will cost more than $1.25 and should be have a blade that's thick and sturdy enough to resist bending. Surely a good knife is worth it, especially if spending a bit more can prevent injuries and make it easier to prepare dinner.
Food Storage Containers
While most plastic food containers are now BPA-free, including the ones at Dollar Tree, there are other reasons to get rid of your plastic food containers. The main health concern is the potential consumption of microplastics, which is especially an issue if you're someone who likes to reheat meals in plastic storage containers, as the heat can release microplastics into your food. While research is only just beginning to delve into the health effects of these tiny particles of plastic, early studies have shown it may negatively affect digestive and reproductive health.
Even if you aren't personally worried about microplastics, the food storage containers found on the shelves of Dollar Tree are typically made of cheap, thin plastic which, according to customers, is prone to warping. One review on the Dollar Tree website says, "These are the worst! They do not snap closed no matter how many I tried. You have to tape them shut." One YouTube reviewer also encourages shoppers to avoid the storage containers at Dollar Tree, saying, "I'm super super hesitant to buy these cheap ones because of the leakage factor, and most of these have a hard time keeping the lid on."
Can Openers
The can openers at Dollar Tree are among the most complained-about items in the store. Specifically, you'll want to steer clear of the one produced by the brand Cooking Concepts, which has a slew of bad reviews, mostly saying that it doesn't hold up and breaks after only a few uses. One review on the Dollar Tree website says, "This thing works only for a few cans and then it craps out on you. I have been through about eight of these now and the last one I bought will be the last one I ever buy," while another mentions, "After using this item only several times the cheap plastic handle snapped off."
Don't make the same mistake as these customers and continue purchasing cheap can openers. Spending a few extra bucks, you can invest in a quality one that will easily last you for years. Just don't forget to clean your can opener properly.
Styrofoam Dinnerware
With every passing year, styrofoam seems to be more and more out of fashion and harder to find. However, Dollar Tree still sells several disposable dinnerware options that contain polystyrene, otherwise known as styrofoam. While not every disposable dinnerware option at Dollar Tree contains styrofoam, it's important to double-check on the actual materials used in the products you're purchasing. While the styrofoam cups and plates are recognizable as such, there is hidden polystyrene in less obvious products like the "paper" coffee cups, which include 10% polystyrene in addition to their paper content.
Styrofoam is not only bad for the environment but potentially bad for your health as well. 12 States in the U.S. have already banned it from food and drink containers, primarily for environmental reasons, since styrofoam doesn't decompose and can cause harm to ecosystems, but there are also potential negative health effects linked to polystyrene. In short, it's not the ideal material to consistently eat and drink from. Disposable dinnerware is undoubtedly an essential for large parties and picnics, but it's best to avoid this Dollar Tree shortcut and opt for biodegradable options instead.
Cutting Boards
While it may be tempting to buy a plastic cutting board for the low price of $1.25 at Dollar Tree, inevitably, the bargain won't pay off. Using a plastic cutting board could lead to some serious levels of microplastics making their way into the food you're prepping. A 2022 study, published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, found that 100-300 microplastic particles are released each time the knife cuts across the surface of a plastic cutting board.
While there are still debates about the long-term effects of microplastic consumption, it goes without saying that the least amount of plastic that gets into your food, the better. If dollar store cutting boards are made from cheap materials that won't last very long and could find their way into food, which ones should you opt for instead? Wooden cutting boards may need proper care and storage, but they're usually deemed the healthiest choice, as long as they're made from a harder wood like Maple and cleaned properly.