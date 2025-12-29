8 Kitchen Essentials You Should Never Buy From Dollar Tree

During times of economic uncertainty, the impulse to find bargains and to save money wherever you can is certainly understandable. At times like these, it seems like households of all incomes are increasingly shopping at value stores, which explains why Dollar Tree saw a rise in popularity (and profits) during 2025. And while it may be tempting to cut costs and buy kitchen tools at a slashed price from dollar stores, it's important to be aware of the potential downsides before buying all of your essentials at stores like Dollar Tree.

The number of food recalls in Dollar Tree's history might make you think twice about shopping for food at the dollar store. But it isn't just the food aisle you'll want to be wary of. In 2022, E&E News reported that toxic chemicals were found in 50% of dollar store items tested. With health and safety concerns in mind, there are just some things that are worth spending a little extra on, especially when it comes to food handling.