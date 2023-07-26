The Correct Way To Store Wooden Cutting Boards So They Last Way Longer

When you use a wooden cutting board, it's placed horizontally on your countertop. But once it's cleaned and dried first with a towel, you should never store it horizontally. This will prevent air from getting underneath the board, and it won't dry properly. That lack of air means moisture stays locked in, which ultimately causes the board to warp — and a warped board can be tricky to use because it alters that ordinarily flat surface.

When you put a clean cutting board away, wipe it down first to remove as much water as possible. Then, store it vertically, such as in a lower cabinet where it will likely have enough room to stand up. This will allow it to finish drying fully, which will help the board last longer. For the most part, you should never put a wooden cutting board in the dishwasher unless it specifically says that it's safe to do so. Another way to help them last longer is to flip the board after each use; this will help limit the wear and tear on either side.