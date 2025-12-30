Brew Nespresso In A Cookie Butter Jar For Decadent Results
If you have an empty jar of cookie butter you used up on your morning crepes, pancakes, or toast, don't just rinse and recycle it! There's plenty of tasty spread left; you just have to know how to use it. Just place the jar under the spout of your Nespresso machine and let your coffee brew straight into it. Tightly close the lid and shake. Much like Daily Meal's tip for peanut butter lattes using a jar you've finished, the hot coffee will break down and incorporate any residual cookie butter. Add hot milk to the results, and you've got an $8 drink for minimal cost.
The delicious, finely ground spread pairs well with most foods, but coffee's bitterness is an especially good complement. It's why we hope you're already making cookie butter lattes at home! And this works with more than just Nespresso machines. You can use this trick with any hot coffee that comes out concentrated, like a moka pot, aeropress, or espresso machine.
Variations on a Jar
You can do a lot with this jar covered in the sweet, caramelly, warmly spiced spread. If you aren't a coffee person, you can make hot chocolate straight in the jar to give the drink a deeper, richer flavor. Bonus: The added shaking will give your hot cocoa a pleasant frothiness.
If it's happy hour and you want to clean out that jar, why not use it as a cocktail shaker? Pour in some Irish cream, brown sugar, and liquor of your choice. Shake it all together and taste. (You will have to shake it well to get all the cookie butter off the sides of the jar.) Since you can't measure how much spread is left, you may have to add more liquor to get the flavor right, but if you're drinking speculoos, it's hard to go wrong.
You don't have to stick with cookie butter, either. There's the aforementioned peanut butter, but why stop there? As pistachio lattes become more popular, they also become more expensive. If you are using pistachio butter or spread at home, you can easily use up the last of the jar with this trick. Then just add some sweetener and your choice of milk to bring it all together.