Brew Nespresso In A Cookie Butter Jar For Decadent Results

You can do a lot with this jar covered in the sweet, caramelly, warmly spiced spread. If you aren't a coffee person, you can make hot chocolate straight in the jar to give the drink a deeper, richer flavor. Bonus: The added shaking will give your hot cocoa a pleasant frothiness.

If it's happy hour and you want to clean out that jar, why not use it as a cocktail shaker? Pour in some Irish cream, brown sugar, and liquor of your choice. Shake it all together and taste. (You will have to shake it well to get all the cookie butter off the sides of the jar.) Since you can't measure how much spread is left, you may have to add more liquor to get the flavor right, but if you're drinking speculoos, it's hard to go wrong.

You don't have to stick with cookie butter, either. There's the aforementioned peanut butter, but why stop there? As pistachio lattes become more popular, they also become more expensive. If you are using pistachio butter or spread at home, you can easily use up the last of the jar with this trick. Then just add some sweetener and your choice of milk to bring it all together.