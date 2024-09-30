That Nearly Empty Peanut Butter Jar Is The Best Kept Secret To A Better Iced Latte

Do you love peanut butter so much that you try to get every last bit out of the jar because you just can't stand to waste any? If you love lattes just as much as this condiment, you can save all that peanut butter by using the jar and leftover peanut butter inside to create a delicious peanut butter iced latte — shaken, not stirred.

This hack for utilizing a peanut butter jar that's nearly empty involves pouring your espresso and choice of milk or milk alternative directly into the jar, along with any sweeteners that you like. Then, secure the lid so that you can shake the ingredients together. The warm espresso will soften the peanut butter so that it mixes into the liquids. When it's finally poured into a glass of ice, you get to enjoy the decadence of this flavorful latte, while knowing that you used every last drop of peanut butter.

Peanut butter works well for iced lattes because the fats add a creamy, whipped texture. It also enhances nutty coffee notes and overpowers bitterness. Plus, peanut butter pairs well with a range of sweeteners, such as agave, coconut sugar, honey, and maple syrup. You can even enhance the flavors further by adding some vanilla and chocolate syrups, and make it creamier with a splash of coconut oil. Best of all, this empty peanut butter jar hack can be used for any customized latte. Your favorite spices — like cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg – can be used to create endless fun latte combinations.