That Nearly Empty Peanut Butter Jar Is The Best Kept Secret To A Better Iced Latte
Do you love peanut butter so much that you try to get every last bit out of the jar because you just can't stand to waste any? If you love lattes just as much as this condiment, you can save all that peanut butter by using the jar and leftover peanut butter inside to create a delicious peanut butter iced latte — shaken, not stirred.
This hack for utilizing a peanut butter jar that's nearly empty involves pouring your espresso and choice of milk or milk alternative directly into the jar, along with any sweeteners that you like. Then, secure the lid so that you can shake the ingredients together. The warm espresso will soften the peanut butter so that it mixes into the liquids. When it's finally poured into a glass of ice, you get to enjoy the decadence of this flavorful latte, while knowing that you used every last drop of peanut butter.
Peanut butter works well for iced lattes because the fats add a creamy, whipped texture. It also enhances nutty coffee notes and overpowers bitterness. Plus, peanut butter pairs well with a range of sweeteners, such as agave, coconut sugar, honey, and maple syrup. You can even enhance the flavors further by adding some vanilla and chocolate syrups, and make it creamier with a splash of coconut oil. Best of all, this empty peanut butter jar hack can be used for any customized latte. Your favorite spices — like cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg – can be used to create endless fun latte combinations.
Other ways to use a nearly empty peanut butter jar
Making an iced latte is only one of the many ways that you can use the leftover peanut butter in a nearly empty jar. For instance, you can use a similar process to make peanut butter-flavored hot chocolate. Just add hot milk and chocolate syrup to the jar, shake it all together, and serve it in a mug with marshmallows or whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar on top.
On the other hand, you can shake up a spicy peanut dressing with soy sauce, maple syrup, rice vinegar, sriracha, fresh ginger, and lime juice to pour over a cold noodle salad, marinate tofu or chicken, or use as a peanut butter dip for spring or summer rolls. Another option is to use this peanut butter jar hack for overnight oats. Just shake up your milk or milk alternative in the jar to loosen the peanut butter before you add the oats and other ingredients. Then, refrigerate it overnight.
To satisfy your sweet tooth, consider using your peanut butter jar to make peanut butter-flavored ice cream. You'll need a small amount of peanut butter left in your jar to mix with heavy cream, sugar, and vanilla. Finally, just pop it in the freezer overnight. Alternatively, you can make a peanut butter chocolate shell to serve on top of your favorite ice cream or other dessert. All it takes is melting and mixing some chocolate, vegetable oil, and a pinch of salt inside the jar, before pouring it over your chosen treat.