Think Twice Before Ordering The Italian Sub At Jersey Mike's

If you want the #13 Original Italian sub from Jersey Mike's and are watching your sodium, the only way to get it close to the suggested daily intake from the American Heart Association is to order a mini. This is still just over 1,500 mg, leaving you 700-800 mg for the rest of your day before you go over the recommended maximum.

If you're too hungry for a mini, they do have other sandwiches that, while still having a lot, don't break the salt bank. The #12 Cranco Special, with pepperoni and roast beef, is one option with around 1,500 mg for a regular size. We may not be fans of the sandwich, but it's not as bad for you as the other options! The Chicken Salad Sub gets you even lower with a respectable 1,129 mg for a regular.

Unfortunately, while the Jersey Mike's hot steak sandwiches may be delicious, they are not good options for those lowering their salt intake. A regular-sized Buffalo Chicken Cheese steak with no modifications sits at 3,588 mg of sodium, blowing the suggested upper limit out of the water!