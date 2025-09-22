The One Jersey Mike's Subs Sandwich You Should Never Bother Ordering

If you're unfamiliar with the history of Jersey Mike's, you might wonder how a sandwich came to be called the Cancro Special in the first place. Its name comes from the last name of Jersey Mike's current CEO, Peter Cancro. While the shop was originally started by Mike Manzo in 1956, one of his employees, Peter Cancro, purchased it from him at just 17 years old in 1975. A year before, a delivery person ordered the Cancro (which was not yet named as such) and it intrigued both Peter and his brother John, who tried it and enjoyed the sandwich so much that it was added to the menu and named after the Cancro family.

While the Cancro Special is a little piece of Jersey Mike's history, it isn't the tastiest sandwich on its own. It could be improved with some yellow or spicy mustard, which you can easily add if you customize it. For an extra $2.75 (in the Cincinnati area at least), you can also add extra pepperoni, which might help the spicy meat stand out a bit more.

Alternatively, you could forgo the pepperoni entirely and just add a more interesting sauce to the roast beef and provolone instead, saving yourself a bit of money over the Cancro too. Either way, you'll get a slightly more complex bite thanks to the mustard; just be sure to avoid making any common Jersey Mike's ordering mistakes in the process.