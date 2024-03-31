Can You Broil Food In Pyrex Dishes?
Pyrex is an iconic brand that is found in most kitchens. Dating back to the early 1900's, the glass bakeware has supported the culinary adventures of millions of cooks in their efforts to make everything from Mexican cornbread casseroles to amazing apple pies. From glass measuring cups to pie plates, casserole dishes, and bakeware, Pyrex is indeed a baker's best friend. However, it has its limitations. In fact, while Pyrex serves a very specific purpose as bakeware, its function in the kitchen should be carefully monitored.
Pyrex is a glass product that has at times been produced using both soda lime and borosilicate. Like other types of glass, these can both break during some types of standard cooking processes. For example, although Pyrex can stand up to the heat of an oven up to 425 degrees, it should not be used to broil food. Placing Pyrex bakeware under the broiler exposes it to direct heat, which is a friendship that will never evolve. However, since Pyrex has many redeeming qualities, don't dismiss it because of its flaws. Instead, learn the cooking methods to avoid in order to safely use Pyrex in conjunction with your other kitchenware.
Avoid direct heat and temperature variations
As mentioned, Pyrex is not safe beneath the broiler. The intensity of that direct heat can cause it to shatter. Similarly, Pyrex is not safe for use on any type of burner, whether it's an electric range, gas range, propane heat, or a countertop unit. You should also never use your Pyrex on the grill or in a toaster oven. An oven in the preheating stages works similarly to direct heat, so also avoid putting your easy chicken enchiladas or banana bread loaf into the oven until it has come up to temperature.
Pyrex grew in popularity because of its thermal shock resistance. This means it could handle the temperature changes between an oven and room temperature. However, it's not indestructible. In fact, the renowned bakeware can be a bit finicky when it comes to hot and cold. To avoid damage from thermal shock, give refrigerated dishes time to come up to room temp before sliding them into the oven. Similarly, allow your Pyrex dish to cool after coming out of the oven before putting it in the fridge or freezer.
Pyrex alternatives
Nobody wants to see their dinner shattered along with the baking dish. Sometimes, therefore, it's better to leave the Pyrex for another task and reach for a more durable option instead. If you plan to brown the top of your roasted vegetables before serving or want to broil garlic bread slices, rely on a baking sheet instead. Cast iron is another solid solution for everything from baking rustic bread to making oven stew. In fact, a well-seasoned or enameled cast iron skillet can handle the grill, the stovetop, and the broiler.
Another quality option for dishes that might be exposed to both baking and broiling is ceramic cookware. Like enameled or regular cast iron, ceramic dishes can handle the temperature and exposure to direct heat. So, while the answer is a big no to the question of "Can you broil in Pyrex," the famed bakeware is a solid choice for pies, casseroles, bread loaves, baked chicken, and countless other culinary delights. Just let some of the other stars in the kitchen handle the heat when it comes to broiling.