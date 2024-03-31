Can You Broil Food In Pyrex Dishes?

Pyrex is an iconic brand that is found in most kitchens. Dating back to the early 1900's, the glass bakeware has supported the culinary adventures of millions of cooks in their efforts to make everything from Mexican cornbread casseroles to amazing apple pies. From glass measuring cups to pie plates, casserole dishes, and bakeware, Pyrex is indeed a baker's best friend. However, it has its limitations. In fact, while Pyrex serves a very specific purpose as bakeware, its function in the kitchen should be carefully monitored.

Pyrex is a glass product that has at times been produced using both soda lime and borosilicate. Like other types of glass, these can both break during some types of standard cooking processes. For example, although Pyrex can stand up to the heat of an oven up to 425 degrees, it should not be used to broil food. Placing Pyrex bakeware under the broiler exposes it to direct heat, which is a friendship that will never evolve. However, since Pyrex has many redeeming qualities, don't dismiss it because of its flaws. Instead, learn the cooking methods to avoid in order to safely use Pyrex in conjunction with your other kitchenware.