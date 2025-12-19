Chain Restaurants With The Best And Worst Filet Mignon Steaks, According To Customers

Is it too much to expect a restaurant filet mignon to be good? We don't think so. This is one of the most tender cuts of steak you can order, and when it's cooked right, it's heaven: Buttery, tender, and rich in flavor, without being too heavy or fatty. Its succulence is why restaurants are comfortable demanding a high price for the meat, and we pay that in the hope that the filet mignon in front of us will be the best we've ever had.

The problem, though, is that nailing a filet mignon can be harder than it seems — and in chain restaurants, results can be patchy. In some chains like Ruth's Chris, Del Frisco's, or Mastro's, filet mignon steaks are generally both reliable and delicious. However, these chains are also on the more expensive end of the spectrum, and so it kinda makes sense that they'd get their filet mignon right. Where things go downhill is when chains are more affordable and widespread, and at joints like Texas Roadhouse, Logan's Roadhouse, and Outback Steakhouse, you may end up with a filet mignon that you regret ordering.

As ever, it's the customers of these places that will give the best impression of the truth about their filet mignon steaks. So we went to the source. We worked through countless customer reviews online to figure out which filet mignon steaks are worth ordering, and which ones you should skip.