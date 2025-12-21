10 Vintage Cooking Habits That Younger Generations Don't Understand

Cooking is a funny thing. It's an activity that encourages both an understanding of the practices that our parents and grandparents utilized and a willingness to innovate and try new things. Inevitably, though, as time goes on and new inventions, techniques, and tastes are developed, the old ways of doing things die away. It's part of the reason why there are so many retro recipes that used to be made every week that are no longer in rotation, and it's also why there are loads of old-school habits that we rarely see anymore.

The dwindling popularity of some of these habits definitely makes sense. For younger folks, it's difficult to understand why older generations insisted on placing anything they could get their hands on in Jell-O, or using unhealthier fats like margarine or lard in every one of their dishes. Others, like home canning or using analogue cooking equipment, have been replaced as cooking and food technologies have advanced. However, other habits are ones that we kinda miss. Things like turning leftovers into new dishes or following back-of-the-box recipes used to be standard activities, but are now pretty rare — and we'd argue that we've lost a little bit of simplicity from cooking as a result.