The Contested Origins Of Chicken à La King

Then, there are the two surname King stories. In one of these, it was created sometime in the 1890s by Chef George Greenwald at the Brighton Beach Hotel in New York and named after the owner, E. Clark King II. In another, a 1915 New York Times obituary claims William King of the Bellevue Hotel in Philadelphia created it, also in the 1890s. Finally, there's the last origin, which isn't a story at all: Fannie Merritt Farmer included two recipes for the dish in her 1896 version of the "Boston Cooking School Cook Book."

So, which of these origin stories is correct? The two with the most evidence are the Brighton Beach one and Fannie Merritt Farmer's. The Brighton Beach origin is referenced in "The New York Times Food Encyclopedia" and backed up in a brochure provided by photographer James N. Keen (not related to the Keenes from the first two stories — seriously, this dish's origin has so many weird, confusing terminology overlaps) claiming the hotel is the dish's birthplace. Meanwhile, Farmer's inclusion in the cookbook is the first written hard evidence, so we know any story set after 1896 has to be false.

But really, any of the stories could be true. It's impossible to know which is the correct one. None of them are so wildly fanciful we can dismiss them outright; all feel generally realistic. A lot of this just comes down to which you choose to believe.