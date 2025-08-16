9 Retro Recipes Your Grandma Probably Made Every Week

The favorite recipes from any era don't just tell us about diners' tastes at the time. They also reveal tantalizing hints about the world these diners lived in. Future anthropologists looking back at the 2020s obsession with açai bowls, matcha-flavored-everything, and Dubai chocolate will recognize in these items our obsession with antioxidants, our easy access to global ingredients, and even our susceptibility to internet hype.

If your grandmother came of age in the 1950s or 1960s, she may have told you about — or even served you — dishes that seem a bit strange and stodgy by today's standards, such as casseroles bound with canned soup and unusual uses of "exotic" ingredients such as water chestnuts. No, Grandma wasn't odd. She was a product of her time: During the postwar era, homemakers embraced the convenience of prepared foods, such as canned foods and mixes, and soldiers returning to the States from their service overseas brought home a new familiarity with Asian and European ingredients. While plenty of dishes from that era were forgettable (if not downright awful), many deserve a place on modern tables. Now, just as in Grandma's day, they're convenient and easy to make on busy weeknights, and comforting to eat.