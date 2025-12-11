10 White Elephant Gifts You Can Buy At Dollar Tree

White elephant gift exchanges are a classic holiday activity for offices and small groups, but what to get for the exchange can be a bit of a headache. Although a classic white elephant exchange traditionally involves absurd gifts of questionable usefulness, modern exchanges typically feature simple, inexpensive items that someone would conceivably use or enjoy.

You may not think of Dollar Tree as a place to buy many holiday presents, but it can actually be a perfect spot for modern white elephant gifts. And because it's Dollar Tree, you won't be going bankrupt over these pleasant housewares and snacks either — though you should bear in mind that some gift exchanges have minimum and/or maximum purchase prices to make sure everyone gets a similarly decent gift.

If Dollar Tree's offerings fit those parameters (and they likely will), then you can look forward to seasonal offerings like wintry mugs, rocks glasses, and a surprisingly affordable and freezable beer mug. There's also home decor like scented candles and plenty of candies and other snacks, including coal gummies and chocolate stirring spoons to melt into a tasty beverage or just enjoy on their own.