The Fascinating And Untold History Of Mince Pies

Mince pies are a festive treat served in some English-speaking countries. Today, they usually take the form of small, sweet pastry pies that are filled with mincemeat, which is a sweet mixture of ingredients that traditionally includes raisins, currents, and mixed peel. Although hugely popular in the United Kingdom — the average British citizen eats 19 during the festive period – mince pies are not as popular in other English-speaking countries. In Australia, for example, mince pies are seen as an extremely divisive Christmas treat. Many Americans haven't even heard of the sweet treat.

As with any food that's been made for centuries, mince pies have a long and fascinating history. The dish has gone through several different iterations and has been the focus of controversies in both the U.K. and the United States. From causing hallucinations to being demonized by governments, mince pies have a fascinating history that stands at odds with their trivial size.