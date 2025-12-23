5 Julia Child Quotes To Live (And Cook) By In The Kitchen

Julia Child changed how Americans cook with her original television show, "The French Chef." It wasn't pretentious. Food was meant to be explored, and mistakes were celebrated. In the process of teaching us how to make meals, she taught us new ways of thinking about food and life.

In order to leave behind good quotes, you need to have a rich and interesting life. For instance, Julia Child (née McWilliams) signed up for the Office of Strategic Services, the precursor to the CIA, in 1942. Working as a researcher, she was posted to Ceylon (present-day Sri Lanka) and China. She met fellow service member Paul Child, whom she would eventually wed. Her husband loved her immensely, though at the time he found her cooking to be awful.

It wasn't until Julia Child was 36 years old that she made her famous sojourn to Paris, where her husband was posted with the US Foreign Service. The next year she signed up for a year-long program at Le Cordon Bleu. Due to a failed exam, the program took her extra time, and she graduated in the spring of 1951. The cooking education legend didn't even become a successful cook herself until she was 38, but her career is legendary. All this life led to great quotes, and we've compiled our favorite five below.