13 Tips For Making Risotto Like A Pro

To make risotto, the first thing you'll need is something to cook it in. While risotto can be baked, it's more traditionally cooked on the stovetop, in a pan that's allowed to gently simmer away as the stock is added bit by bit. But not just any pan will do, and if you pick the wrong one, you run the risk of your risotto becoming either too dry or too wet.

The best pan to go for is a medium-width, heavy-bottomed pan. The width of your pan plays a big part in determining the eventual consistency of your risotto. Pick a pan that's too wide and shallow, and your stock will evaporate too quickly, leaving you with a dry risotto. A pot that's too thin and tall, on the other hand, will retain the liquid and moisture too well, which may leave your risotto waterlogged. What you want is a pan that has a good middle ground, wide enough to let the liquid evaporate, but deep enough to allow you to stir your rice without worrying about it spilling over the sides.

A heavy-bottomed pan allows you not to worry about the pan moving around too much on the stove as you stir it. If you can find one, pans that have a curved bottom are also great for risotto, as you don't have to worry about rice getting lodged in the corners. ‌