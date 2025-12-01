Make Michelin Star Chef-Approved Mashed Potatoes Using This Unconventional Method

You can certainly boil potatoes the usual way in a pot until they get soft. It's the way they've been made for years, and it still results in tasty potatoes. However, using a pressure cooker, such as an Instant Pot, has some advantages.

First and second are time and attention. An Instant Pot you can set to six minutes and leave until it beeps. That's time you could spend prepping other parts of your meal rather than constantly checking to see if your potatoes are ready yet. Third is texture. Using pressure and steam to cook the spuds lets you get them to the point of just about to fall apart without them becoming a waterlogged, mushy mess. They take on less water, so they have more room to absorb cream. Fourth is flavor. The sealed environment of a pressure cooker keeps the natural flavors all in the potato. Potatoes aren't the only thing you can cook; check out our list of other foods you'd be surprised you can make in one to get you cooking.