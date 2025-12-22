9 Fun Hot Chocolate Toppings That Aren't Marshmallows

During the holiday season, there is arguably nothing better than enjoying a warm cup of hot chocolate after dinner, preferably by a fireplace. It is cozy, delicious, and all around comforting. Of course, any cup of hot chocolate is not complete without the right toppings. When you think of hot chocolate toppings, you probably think of marshmallows first and foremost. In fact, for many, hot chocolate is not actually complete unless it is topped with a helping of marshmallows (whether you prefer the mini, regular, or jumbo ones). Marshmallows are delicious and the perfect pairing for hot chocolate — but they're not the only hot cocoa topping that you should consider.

There are actually quite a lot of fun and unique toppings that taste great on top of hot chocolate that you may not have thought of on your own. If you are looking to switch it up, this list is guaranteed to give you some new ideas to try out on your hot cocoa this holiday season. It will also give you plenty of topping ideas for you to keep in mind if you ever want to make your own fancy DIY hot chocolate bar to warm up your next party. Whatever the case, once you have decided which unique toppings you want to try, don't forget to use our recipe for the world's best hot chocolate to make the drink itself before adding any yummy toppings.