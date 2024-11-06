Flavor Homemade Whipped Cream With One Breakfast Staple

Making homemade whipped cream may already feel like a lengthy endeavor when Cool Whip is right there on the shelf, but anyone who's made it from scratch can tell you there's just something special about it. We agree that the extra time truly is worth it — especially if you use a little imagination and whimsy to get creative with the variations. There are so many ways you can take your whipped cream to the next level, but for a fruity, creamy topping that can easily come together, just look to a jar of flavorful jam.

It's an easy way to add flavor to your homemade whipped cream, and the possibilities are endless. Just add about a half cup of the jam of your choice into the bowl with your heavy whipping cream, and use an electric whisk or stand mixer to whip it until soft peaks form. An added bonus? The jam will likely give a slight colorful tint to your whipped cream as natural food coloring fun.