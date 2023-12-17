Why Ted Allen Prefers Open Shelving In His Kitchen

"Chopped" host and TV personality extraordinaire Ted Allen may not have a ton of time to cook at home with his busy work schedule, but he has definitive views on how he likes his kitchen to be laid out. Allen was thoughtful about how and who would be working in what he considers to be the most important room in the home. That's why he chose to go with open shelving in the kitchen instead of using upper cabinets.

As Allen explained to Food & Wine magazine, "All of our plates are visible above the washing area, where they can be taken out of the dishwasher and stacked without taking a single step." Every utensil, pot, and tool can be visible, which is key when you have dinner guests who want to help out with the cooking or cleaning up. "This way, they aren't forced to go through each cabinet to find what they're looking for (or worse, to ask you where to find it)," he added.