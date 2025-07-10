The Design Trend In Brooke Shields' Kitchen We Aren't So Sure Of

White kitchens used to be the ultimate flex — crisp subway tiles, polished marble counters, and enough gleam to make even the simplest space feel like a Nancy Meyers set. Over time, though, the look has started to wear thin. What was once considered clean and classic now risks feeling more clinical than inviting.

The shift toward warmer, more natural interiors hasn't helped the case for all-white design. To many designers, stark white kitchens now come off as sterile — especially when there's no contrast or texture to break things up. Even Elton John loves using white with a pop of color in his kitchen. That kind of balance feels much more aligned with what people want now: warmth, personality, and something that looks like someone actually lives there.

Which is why some viewers did a double-take when Brooke Shields gave fans a peek inside her kitchen on Instagram. The clip, part of her "Brooke Don't Cook" series, may have featured a strawberry galette, but it was the all-white backsplash that ended up stealing the show. The space is pristine, no doubt. But at a glance, it feels less like a lived-in kitchen and more like the showroom floor of a high-end appliance store.